The Greene County Senior Center recently announced programs and activities coming in September and October. All events are located at the center, 104 Greenridge Road, Snow Hill, and are free for Greene County residents 60 and older unless otherwise noted below. Call 252-747-5436 for more information.
Shred-A-Thon, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. The event is open to the public. It is sponsored by the N.C. Department of Insurance Senior Medicare Patrol Program and the Senior Center. Protect yourself against identity theft! Shred old tax records, employment records and bank statements and reduce clutter in your home.
Senior Tar Heel Legislator Breakfast Meeting, 9 a.m. Sept. 14. Meet and greet with questions and answers.
Dementia Caregiver Support Sessions, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 15, through N.C. Dementia Alliance. Personalized recommendations, resource referrals and a listening ear to family caregivers of older adults with different types of dementia. To register, contact Rosalind Pugh-Scott directly at (919) 832-3732 or contact the senior center.
Legal Aid of NC will give a presentation on services at 11 a.m. on Sept. 15 with scheduled appointments onsite in the afternoon.
A Costume Ball will be held from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 15 with a DJ and refreshments.
Fire extinguisher demonstration, 11 a.m. Sept. 19 by the Snow Hill Volunteer Fire Department.
Falls Prevention Screening, 10-11 a.m. Sept. 21 provided by ECU Home Health & Hospice. Learn about falls, identify risks, be empowered, advocate for yourself, enhance patient doctor relations, maintain your independence, stay safe at home.
Drive-through hot dog sale fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 28. Two hot dogs, chips, drink and a brownie for $6 each. All proceeds to Dementia Alliance N.C. for the Duplin, Wayne Greene Walk to DeFeet Dementia on Oct. 22 in Goldsboro.
State Fair Senior Fun Day motor coach trip Oct. 18. Contact the senior center for more information. Registration and fee required.