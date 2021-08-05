SNOW HILL — Students and staff returning to Greene County Schools will be required to wear masks for the upcoming year, following a 4-1 decision by the Greene County Board of Education.
This decision comes as COVID-19 cases in Greene County are on the rise.
“According to the CDC, Greene County is listed as a red county — the highest level of community transmission,” said board Chairman Pat Adams.
“Last Thursday, we had 66 active cases of COVID-19. Fourteen of these were in children 17 and under.”
School board members elected to follow the guidelines set forth by the StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit for students in grades K-12.
The toolkit recommends all staff and students older than 2 years wear masks when indoors regardless of vaccination status. Bus passengers also will be required to wear masks.
“Not a person in this room likes wearing a mask, but we can’t have it both ways. If the trajectory of the virus continues, it will not end,” Adams said.
“As long as we have active cases we much continue to follow the current medical guidance to help protect those that are vulnerable.”
The decision to follow the provision set forth in the toolkit was prompted by safety and the desire to keep schools open, Adams said.
“When the Board of Education sets goals each year, the first of these is safety,” Adams said. “We believe our children learn best when they are in school. Masking students and staff offers us the best chance at keeping our schools open.”
Board member Joe Smith agreed and said his decision on voting was to follow the guidance of the toolkit.
“I’ve been undetermined since we last talked about it. I prayed and prayed the Lord will lead me on where to go,” Smith said.
“The main thing for us is the safety of our children. The main goal is to keep out children safe,” he said.
But not all board members agreed.
The decision whether to mask students should be decided by their parents, board member Brandon Johnson said.
“My fellow board members, as you make the decision tonight, I pray you that you do whats right in your heart. I strongly believe this decision should be made by parents,” Johnson said.
“A motto for us should be, ‘Do as I say not as I do.’ If you look in the room tonight, none of use are wearing masks.”
Normalcy for students should also be a priority, Johnson said.
“Our children need normalcy this school year, not mandates,” he said.
The motion made by board member Joey Rackley and seconded by Smith to follow the toolkit and require masks passed 4-1. Johnson was opposed.
Adams said the policy will be reevaluated during the year.
“All of us want to see smiles on our children’s faces and I promise we will work to make that happen,” Adams said. “Getting our students back to the classroom safely is the most important work we can do.”
The county will not offer Greene County Virtual Academy this year. Select students with medical conditions unable to attend face-to-face instruction are eligible to attend EdOptions academy, said Frank Creech, Greene County Schools chief academic officer.