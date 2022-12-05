The newly formed Greene Early College Future Health Professionals of America (HOSA) chapter attended its first leadership conference and competition for the Southeast Regional on Nov. 19 at Topsail High School, Hampstead, N.C.

Eleven of the 22 members of GEC's chapter and the advisor and organizer, Shontia Blount, attended the event. Recognized universally by the U.S. Department of Education and Health Science Education Division of ACTE, HOSA is a student organization with a membership of 200,000. It is the largest organization that prepares students to enter the health care field.

