The newly formed Greene Early College Future Health Professionals of America (HOSA) chapter attended its first leadership conference and competition for the Southeast Regional on Nov. 19 at Topsail High School, Hampstead, N.C.
Eleven of the 22 members of GEC's chapter and the advisor and organizer, Shontia Blount, attended the event. Recognized universally by the U.S. Department of Education and Health Science Education Division of ACTE, HOSA is a student organization with a membership of 200,000. It is the largest organization that prepares students to enter the health care field.
The Southeastern Leadership Conference offered training sessions for the attendees as well as competitive events. GEC’s HOSA President Jeidy Tevelan placed first in job seeking skills. Vice President Kayla Guzman also placed first in researched persuasive writing and speaking. Members Tyreek Jones, NaKiya Johnson and sisters Joanna, Selena, and Maryam Mendoza, attended the “Stop the Bleed” session, which examined various ways to save a life.
Although it was the first conference for these members, their comments reflected a positive experience.
A’Kayla Wooten said she felt that the conference was informational and a good way to meet people, as well as spiking her interest in the health care field. Referring to her participation in the competition, Jeidy Tevelan said, “It was a nerve-wracking experience, but it allowed all the participants to grow more. It is a nice way to learn more about colleges and universities that might interest you."
GEC student Karina Rodriguez said, " The conference was really fun and interesting although I’d say before entering the conference I wasn’t as interested in the health careers but (after) learning about all the different types of careers definitely made me want to consider a health career in the future."
Following this first conference for GEC, the group is making plans to participate at the State Leadership Conference in April 2023 in Greensboro.