Greene Early College celebrated the graduation of the Class of 2021 on May 27 at the Greene County Wellness Center.
Observing safety protocols with social distancing, 18 graduates received their high school diplomas in front of family, friends, staff and Greene County School administrators.
It was the first time that all 18 had been together in several months and they were excited to see and say goodbye to their classmates as they move on to a new chapter in thier lives.
Principal Rodney McNeill welcomed all in attendance. He congratulated the graduates, who also have received 15 associate’s degrees and 20 skilled-based certificates from Lenoir Community College at ceremony.
He introduced salutatorian, Naomi Oakley, who concluded her studies with a 4.52-weighted GPA.
Oakley will attend North Carolina State University in the fall 2021, studying fashion and textile management at the Wilson School of Textile. She expressed appreciation to all who helped her in her educational journey.
In her address, Oakley referenced the movie “High School Musical.”
“The saying of the year that has been on all over posters and public service announcements is ‘We’re all in this together,’” she said. “It is funny because when I started school ‘We’re all in this together’ was one of the main songs from High School Musical.
“But — spoiler alert — almost nothing (in the musical) is like actual high school,” Oakley said. “Real high school has less choreographed song and dance numbers and more balancing acts of homework and projects. But, class of 2021, we did it!
“Something High School Musical was right about is that you choose who you are. All you gotta do is believe.”
Oakley also spoke of the many paths students may choose and challenged each graduate by saying, “Whichever path you choose, do not go halfway. Always give it your best.”
Valedictorian Celia Valle Baltazar completed her academics studies with a 4.67 weighted GPA and will attend Western Carolina University in the fall to continue her studies in psychology.
Baltazar described the anxiety many fellow students feltwhen entering GEC.
“When we first arrived at Greene Early College we were nervous, having been thrown into a new environment that would lead us closer to our goals,” she said. “Some of us already knew what these goals were; others were in the process of figuring out these goals.”
She shared two life tips that she learned at GEC.
“The first is not to procrastinate, set schedules and try to give yourself time to complete projects and work,” Baltazar said.
“The last tip is not to be afraid to ask questions. … It is best to clear a misunderstanding than to wait on someone else who may be in the same situation to clear it for you.”
McNeill presented graduates with their diplomas along with counselor Arriana Harris. The grads were congratulated by Superintendent Patrick Miller.
The ceremony concluded as Carolyne Bello stood before her classmates and led the turning of the tassels.