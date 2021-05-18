SNOW HILL — Three individuals were honored as recipients of the 2021 Governor’s Volunteer Service Award during Monday's Greene County Board of Commissioners meeting.
Presented yearly, the award honors those who have shown concern and compassion or their neighbors by making a significant contribution to their community through volunteer service.
Of the state’s 100 counties, 23 saw residents honored with the award, according to Greene County Senior Center director Sharon Harrison.
Greene County’s Election Director Trey Cash, and students Dorien Sutton and Malik Sutton, were honored by the board and presented their pins and plaques.
Marvin Riddle also was honored as a state medallion recipient.
According to officials, Cash has shown remarkable volunteerism in disaster preparedness, response and recovery.
He serves as the captain and training officer for Maury Volunteer Fire & Rescue and was praised for his efforts for continued training both online and in person during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Although he faced with hardships, both private and public, Trey continued to respond to emergencies and oversee his administrative duties for the Department,” Harrison said.
Cash was nominated by fire department members, Chief Neil Jarman, Assistant Chief Robert Avery and Captain Harris Enzor.
Greene Early College senior Dorien Sutton was nominated by Greene Early College community liaison Carolyn Newcomb and Walstonburg Volunteer Fire Department chief Don Holloman in the area of serving youth, disaster and environment.
Dorian has been a volunteer with the Walstonburg Volunteer Fire Department since August 2018. During his time on the squad, he was honored as the Firefighter Rookie of the Year in 2019 and Firefighter of the Year in 2020.
“In addition to being a very active fireman, he assists with department blood drives, fundraisers, and organization/cleaning of the equipment,” Harrison said.
Dorian’s volunteer service extends beyond the Walstonburg Fire Department to Vidant Hospital. He also volunteers through the AmeriCorps program.
Dorian recently achieved the title of Eagle Scout with the Boy Scouts of America following his project to rebuild the flower beds at Greene County Pre-K Center.
Malik Sutton was honored for perseverance in volunteerism in the areas of seniors, disaster and health and human services.
“With the changes that occurred with Senior Nutrition Programs due to COVID-19, Malik became a valuable asset to our program. Malik stepped up to assist every Monday with the extra packing and labor needed to get meals in the hands of seniors in the safest manner possible with our drive-through meal program,” Harrison said.
“During distribution days, Malik is the first to greet participants with a kind word, and a huge smile behind the mask.”
Malik also helped to deliver meals to those in need. He assisted with fundraisers for dementia research and with the Lenoir-Greene County United Way, which funds local food banks, the Greene County Senior Center and Boys & Girls Club.
Riddle was one of 20 volunteers selected to receive the state medallion. He was honored for his lifelong commitment to volunteerism and community service.
Riddle was nominated by former N.C. Cooperative Extension Greene County Director Shenile Ford and Community Garden Assistant Manager David Jones for his work with the Greene County Community Garden, Neuse River Beekeepers of N.C. and work with organizing the first Snow Hill Downtown Community Extravaganza.
Riddle also is an active participant with the Snow Hill Rotary Club, Alpha Phi Omega fraternity, president of the Easter Seals Campaign, Club Scout master and volunteer with United Way.
“Mr. Riddle has been a master gardener for over 10 years, building 32 raised beds at the garden including three beds for those with disabilities , teaching youth and adults how to grow different varieties of vegetables, fruits and herbs, and giving 2,500 pounds of produce to the local food bank and the senior center,” Harrison said.