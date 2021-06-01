SNOW HILL — Volunteers with Greene Lamp Community Action raked, pruned and planted to help to beautify the grounds of the Snow Hill Police Department on May 18.
This is just one of the tasks the group will undertake as part of its 9-11 Service Project.
The service project was founded by AmeriCorps after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
“A lot of the families who were affected by 9-11 when the events took place wanted to turn it into something positive rather than negative," said Priscilla Wiggins, Greene Lamp director of senior and volunteer services. "They started doing things to continue to bring the community together, increasing volunteerism."
The project has since blossomed into a federally funded program. Greene Lamp was the only organization in North Carolina to receive a grant.
“The premise behind it is to increase volunteerism in the community with an emphasis on first responders. One of the (things) we are doing right now is beautification projects,” Wiggins said.
Volunteers on the grounds of the Snow Hill Police Department worked to rejuvenate the gazebo area. This included pruning rose bushes, fluffing up pine straw, planting new flowers and placing solar lights in the area.
“We had someone that nominated this department. They believed it does a great job in the community," said Mitia Grady-Wheatley, 9-11 Day of Service and Remembrance volunteer coordinator. "We’re familiar with the community department here and we appreciate the things they have done for us. We could see how they connect with community and ensure they are protecting and serving everyone.
“This is a small way of giving back and improving where you live," Grady-Wheatley said. "It’s important that we take the time and say thank you to those who protect and serve us and it's important we make our communities look good.”
Serving four counties, Greene Lamp has worked to beautify several local first responders' stations including Greene County Emergency Management, the Hugo Fire Department, Greenville's Station 3 Fire-Rescue and Bethel’s police station.
The organization is not only raising awareness about volunteerism, but it is showing its appreciate to first responders, Wiggins said.
“It’s extremely important because it is a must for us to increase volunteerism and for our community to come together," she said. "Even more so now with us focusing on first responders — especially police departments — because so much is going on in our world right now with the negative stigma.
“(We try) to remind people of the great importance that the police department and other first responders do for us and the community.”
Ariel Dorcent, Greene Lamp program assistant, felt a personal connection with the project at the Snow Hill Police Department. She lived in Greene County and graduated from Greene County Early College in 2013.
“It is important for me to participate because 9-11 was such a significant day," Dorcent said. "I lived in New York at the time. I was six or seven watching this horrific event happen. To know that we can turn that into something positive means a lot.
“This location means a lot to me because this is my stomping grounds," she said. "I feel like I am taking care of part of my home after being in the Greene County area for almost 14 years.”
Volunteer Geraldine Williams wanted to help out her community and remember those who lost their lives almost 20 years ago.
“I wanted to give back to the community and make a difference in the county — make it a better place to live,” Williams said.
“Life goes on but we have to remember we can’t forget. For the people who lost their lives, we still honor and remember those.”
The project received praise from the Snow Hill Police Department as well as a town official.
“I think it’s a great thing and a great opportunity," said Snow Hill Mayor Dennis Liles. "It’s going to beautify the town and we recognize these volunteers come out here and that they are trying to make an effort. They are trying to say something: get out volunteer and do what you can for your community. It means a lot and I appreciate them coming out today.”
For more information about the program or to volunteer contact Greene Lamp at 523-7770, Ext 301 or 101.