When it comes to community resources, the Greene County Public Library takes pride in having it all: internet access, job assistance, community spaces, you name it. One of our first and foremost objectives is to promote literacy. To that end, we would like to ask this question: would you or someone you know like assistance with improving your reading, writing or other essential functions? If so, we invite you to come and register for our Literacy Without Barriers Adult Literacy Program.
Throughout the past year and into the upcoming spring season, one of the objectives of the Neuse Regional Libraries has been to help increase the literacy skills through strategic partnerships with community entities and the educational expertise of our librarians. This dream has been made tangible due to a $29,121 grant from the federal Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) as administered by the State Library of North Carolina, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
Due to the abundant provisions of this grant, we have been able to make our library a free tutoring center for adults who need assistance in enhancing their basic life skills. We aim to help adults who speak English as a second language improve their reading and writing comprehension and instruct native English speakers to improve their everyday skill sets so that they can become more competent in their professional capacities and boost their confidence.
Chanda Platania, the Kinston/Lenoir County Public Library’s reference engagement librarian, tutors eager students in her library and has noticed substantial progress from her attendees. “I have seen first hand the improvements the Adult Tutoring Program makes in the lives of the students who participate,” she said. “Their confidence is boosted almost immediately. Even the smallest accomplishment such as doing well on a quiz or learning a new word can make the biggest difference.”
As we seek more students, we also seek tutors. We desire qualified and dedicated tutors to come and take part in our program. There are five steps that must be completed before you can become a tutor: all applicants must attend the orientation (which will be scheduled as needed); complete 12 hours of training; be matched with students whose needs parallel their teaching interests; meet with students under mutually agreeable conditions for at least 90 minutes a week under a six-month probationary period; and finally, attend seasonal in-service training sessions to complete job requirement updates and sharpen skills.
If anyone would like to apply to be a student can call us at (252) 747-3437, come to our library in person and fill out an application, or go to https://www.neuselibrary.org/lwb/ and fill out an online application.
Please call or email the Greene County Public Library at greeneco@neuselibrary.org, or Chanda Platania at cplatania@neuselibrary.org, if you have any questions and we’ll be happy to address your concerns.