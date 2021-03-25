SNOW HILL — Six students at Greene County Intermediate School were recognized by the Greene County school board on Monday as recipients of the Greene County Student Spotlight Award.
The award, given monthly to students in Greene County’s schools, recognizes notable achievements in the areas of leadership, citizenship, academics and innovation.
Fourth-grader Emily Mata Rodriquez was nominated by teacher Melinda Harrell for her command of online leaning.
“She always completes her Greene County Virtual Academy assignments on time. Emily regularly attends whole class and small group virtual class meetings,” Harrell said.
“During these meetings she is paying attention, participating in discussions and working diligently. Emily is always willing to try and she gives it her best at all times.”
Teachers Jennifer smith and Rhonda Miller nominated fourth-grader Zymir Thigpen for being a model student.
“He is very driven and strives to do his best in everything he does. Zymir is open-minded, and confronts new challenges with a positive, determined attitude. He leads by example and enthusiasm,” his teachers said.
“Zymir excels in his schoolwork and always seeks ways to grow. We are very proud of his efforts and achievements this school year.”
Fourth-grader Kevin Urrutia was nominated by his teachers Chasity Holloman and Jessica Oakes for going above and beyond.
“He always gives 100% effort in everything he does and takes pride in his work. He is attentive to his work. Kevin is motivated to achieve in all academic areas,” they said.
Fifth-grader Bianca Rodriguez-Aguirre also was nominated for her ability to “go above and beyond.”
“Her assignments are always completed with impeccable detail and care. She is motivated to succeed in school and has a zest for learning. She has pushed the boundaries of her comfort zone when working with a small group of her peers on Zoom. Bianca works to be a leader among her classmates,” said teacher Sarah Jones.
Nominated by teachers DaZyna White and Alexandra Gray, fifth-grader Jaden Haddock was recognized for being “an absolute joy to teach.”
“He has a huge heart and he takes pride in everything he does. He strives to be the best he can be, and works hard both in and out of school. Jaden is someone whom everyone wants to work with and be friends,” his teachers said.
“He is eager to help others however he can. We have seen Jaden grow in many ways this year, and we are so proud of him. He is not only a great student, but an outstanding person and role model for his peers as well.”
Fifth-grader Judith Montanez Bravo was recognized for her “hard work and achievement in academics” by her teachers Tara Daughety and Aniah Smothers-Roberts.
“Judith goes above and beyond on her assignments. Her work is always complete. Judith is very creative and leads class discussions. Judith gets along with peers and exemplifies the Ram Code. We are proud of Judith’s hard work and success,” they said.