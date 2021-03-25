SNOW HILL — More than three quarters of Greene County School students will return to face-to-face instruction on April 13, following a decision by members of the Greene County Board of Education.
Greene County Schools has seen a decline of COVID-19 cases with no cases reported from Feb. 22 to March 18 and six cases reported since Friday.
“All six of these cases can be traced back to a performance held last weekend by a community organization,” Superintendent Patrick Miller said.
The majority of Greene County’s staff who chose to receive the COVID-19 vaccine have been given their first dose, Miller said.
“The schools have done a really good job adhering to safety protocols. As a result, infections have diminished significantly,” Miller said.
Given the decline, Greene County Schools was preparing a plan for reopening under Plan A — allowing minimal social distancing — for kindergarten through fifth grade.
Then the North Carolina Senate passed Bill 220. The bill allows districts to choose between Plan A and Plan B — requiring moderate social distancing — in grades six through 12, Miller said.
Given that Greene County Intermediate and Greene County Middle School share buses, Miller recommended reopening kindergarten through 12th grade under Plan A.
Using this plan, 2,150 or approximately 78 percent of Greene County School students will return to face-to-face instruction, while 600 students will continue virtual studies for the remainder of the year.
Students will continue to operate under the track schedule until March 31 and will return to face-to-face instruction following spring break.
Students and staff will still be required to wear masks and follow safety protocols.
“The only change in Plan A is the reduction of the social distancing requirement,” Miller said.
While it is still recommended students remain socially distanced on buses, it is not required.
“In order for Greene County Schools to transition to Plan A, we will need flexibility in social distancing on the buses,” Miller said. “This may mean we need to place two students in a seat on the bus in order to provide transportation for those that request it.”
To be successful in the transition, Greene County Schools must do several things, Miller added.
This includes completing an application to the Department of Health and Human Services and collaborating in the ABC Collaborative with Duke University.
The ABC Collaborative has been collecting data on COVID-19 cases in some school systems. With its reopening, Greene County Schools will now be required to submit data to the collaborative for the remainder of the school year.
Changes to the school calendar also were needed to accommodate the transition.
It was recommended that the virtual day scheduled for April 21 be moved to April 1 and for the virtual day scheduled for May 19 be moved to April 12 for both Greene County Schools and Greene Early College.
The board approved the transition to Plan A for all grades unanimously.
“Getting our students back to some sort of normalcy will be wonderful,” Chairman Pat Adams said.
In other business, the board:
- Discussed the school system’s plans for a new pay installment system to be implemented for staff. More than 30 years ago, the general assembly required an installment plan for teacher’s 10-month salary to be divided through the 12 months of the year. To accomplish this, the Department of Public Instruction developed an installment pay system for certified teachers only.
After review of the project, DPI stated it could no longer support the system forcing school systems to move in a different direction.
Greene County Schools financial officer Karen Stallings presented board members with two alternatives. These alternatives will be open to all Greene County staff members, not just teachers.
Staff will have the choice to participate in the State Employee Credit Union Summer Cash Program, which allows for payroll deductions monthly to be distributed for June and July. Staff also can choose to open another account at their local bank and have money drafted into the account of their choice.
With both options, staff will have the choice of how much is deducted and will be able to make adjustments through the year. Staff will gain interest from the accounts and be eligible to keep that interest. This was not allowed under the DPI installment plan.
Staff members can also sign up for either option any time during the year.
- Congratulated teacher and teacher assistants of the year.
- Commended Dorian Sutton on his Eagle Scout project at Greene County Schools Pre-K.
- Recognized Greene County School social workers for School Social Workers Month.