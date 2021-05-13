SNOW HILL — Efforts to upgrade Greene County’s EMS system and fill coverage gaps are making progress, EMS Manager Jeremy Anderson told county leaders.
The county emergency medical service is operating at the Advanced EMT level, with three ambulances and 18 full-time shift employees working 24-hour rotating shifts, Anderson said. Employees work 2,920 hours each year.
Two volunteer squads that serve the county, Hookerton and Maury also operate at the advanced level for emergency medical technicians, while Fort Run operates at a step lower, at the EMT level.
Officials are working to eventually have paramedic level coverage, but the county currently must rely on outside agencies at times to fill the coverage gap at an annual cost of $75,000.
On average, the county has nine days each month where no EMS coverage is available because all EMS trucks are responding to calls, Anderson said.
Outside agencies also have a response time of 20 or more minutes, according to Anderson.
The transition to the Advanced EMT level will improve the county’s emergency response and make the EMS system more reliable, Anderson said.
It also will be a selling point for growth and economic development he said.
In August 2020, Greene County EMS, county leaders and employees, hospital staff, medical doctors and state officials developed the best route to achieve service at the paramedic level.
They also identified Greene County’s strengths and weaknesses, opportunities and threats. Education of staff will be a primary driver, Anderson said.
Officials have begun to take some of the necessary steps to transition into the advanced level.
They include developing a new policies and procedures manual, increasing the part-time roster with EMTs and advanced EMTs, and developing a pay plan and contract for current employees taking the paramedic class.
Pay is going to play an important role in recruitment and retaining, Anderson said.
“We’re going to have to be competitive. If we’re not competitive, employees are going to get training and will then go somewhere else,” Anderson said.
EMS employees have already begun taking the 10- to 12-month course to become an advanced EMT, he said.