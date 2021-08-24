Greene County Schools welcomed back approximately 2,567 students to its campuses on Monday, as the majority of students returned for face-to-face instruction.
At Greene Central High School, teachers and staff said they were happy to see all the students returning to start another school year.
“We’re really excited about this year getting kids back in the building so they can get back to learning,” said Greene Central Assistant Principal Jennifer Croom. “To be honest, I missed the noise.”
Senior Ndiyah Mitchell, was glad to be among the students returning on Monday. Having attended Greene County Virtual Academy last year, this was her first return to face-to-face learning.
“I’m glad to be back,” Mitchell said, adding she is focused on graduating.
With graduation also on his mind, senior Zy’Quan Williams still felt the first day of school jitters.
“It’s kind of scary, but I feel like I can push through it. I’ve been through a lot of tough things in my life,” Williams said.
Williams said he plans to work and study hard, wants to earn a scholarship and hope to excel in athletics.
A member of the football team, Williams feels the team can take it all the way.
“We are going to have a good season. We have been working hard. We just have to get out there and do what we have to do,” Williams said.
Teammate and senior Joshua Hessey also felt the Greene Central’s football team was in good standing, as well as the school’s track and basketball teams.
“We are a decent team. We should go far, this team” Hessey said.
Like other seniors, Hessey was excited about graduation.
“It feels great. I am ready to graduate so I can do bigger things,” Hessey said.
Also feeling the first-day jitters was freshman Stephanie Renteria, who spun those feelings into something positive.
“It feels kind of scary but nice at the same time. It’s good to have a fresh start,” Renteria said.
While excited about the return of students, school officials are still striving to keep students safe. Safety protocols remain in place to protect students against COVID-19, said Superintendent Patrick Miller.
“On one hand I’m glad that we are back face-to-face with everybody. On the other, I’m concerned that the rise in cases has caused us to go back to mask mandate,” he said.
“I’m hoping and praying for the best,” Miller said.