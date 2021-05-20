GRIFTON — Town employees would receive a 2.5% cost-of-living increase under Grifton’s proposed 2021-22 fiscal year budget.
The Board of Commissioners discussed the budget at its May 11 meeting.
No increases in stormwater, water, sewer or property taxes are proposed. The budget proposes a 50-cent increase in sanitation fees, due to service costs increasing.
An increase in service reconnection fees is also included, with fees rising from $25 to $40. The costs of zoning permits also would increase from $10 to $20.
The town’s ad valorem tax value has increased from $109,232,540 to $ 112,646,340, Town Manager Mark Warren said.
The budget also includes the addition of two part-time seasonal positions in the public works department and one part-time administrative position.
While there are no major capital outlay purchases planned, the budget includes money for a new roof for town hall, Warren said.
A public hearing on the budget will be held at 6 p.m. at the June 8 Board of Commissioners meeting.
In other action, the board:
- Heard from resident Lee Ann Vasquez regarding a Garden Club project. The project sought to beautify town entrances. The project was approved two years ago, but due to COVID-19 and other reasons the Garden Club was unable to complete it. Volunteers recently began work on the project and Vasquez requested some help from town staff.
- Approved a request from Harvest Beam, a broadband company that sought permission to place internet equipment on the town’s water tower. A formal agreement will be presented next month to the commissioners.
With the agreement, Harvest Beam will be able to provide a portion of the town with high-speed internet services by sending signals from antennas on the water towers to homes. The company offers three packages: basic for $30 a month, premium for $59 and high-speed for $100.
- Discussed the possibility of having a third party manage the Grifton RV park. A third party approached the town and asked if it was something the town would be interested in. The town would first need to perform repairs to get the facility into better working order. From there, the third party will take over providing maintenance and other necessary operations. No action was taken.