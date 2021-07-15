GRIFTON — After a year in COVID-19 isolation, many families are ready to get out and play.
A group in Grifton gave residents that opportunity on Sunday.
Grifton IN PLAY hosted an activity-filled event in the nature play area at St. David Street Park.
IN PLAY is a town-sponsored initiative hosted by community volunteers. The event began as a way to improve Grifton parks by creating natural play areas and encouraging children to get outside.
“The goal is to get kids out to the park and playing outdoors in nature. They can see all the fun they can have so they are more likely to utilize the park on their own and with their families,” said Vicki Kennedy, Grifton IN PLAY organizer.
A total of 25 children and adults gathered under the shade trees while town volunteers organized simple playground games. Kids solved clues in a scavenger hunt all over the park, then enjoyed playing “hot lava” using the park’s stump walk feature.
Kickball, red light-green light, and a spoon relay challenge kept the 5- to 12-year-old participants active. In addition to small prizes, water and popsicles were provided.
Officer Devin Grinder of the Grifton Police Department stopped by to greet the children and Hilliard Woolard of the Sheppard Memorial Library Bookmobile shared information about that program’s scheduled stops at the park.
Also present was Rob Ticknor of OntheOutside, who designed and installed the nature play features. Mayor Billy Ray Jackson and town commissioners Raymond Oakes and Claude Kennedy also were on hand.
Grifton IN PLAY plans to host a Park Play Day each season.