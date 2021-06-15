The Grifton Public Library will kick off its “Tails & Tales” summer reading program June 22.
The program which runs until Aug. 12 will challenge children to read for 20 minutes every day and complete a reading log for prizes.
Research shows that children who read for at least 20 minutes a day have a higher success rate in life. Reading during the summer also helps decrease the learning decline that occurs when the brain is not engaged in meaningful activities over the vacation.
Children will be reading books and taking part in activities about animals. We have new books about animal tails, animal homes and animal behaviors. We will take a look at pets, farm animals, zoo animals and animals in nature.
We are very excited about our program for this summer, but we need your help to make it a success. Here are a few ways you can help:
- Make a monetary donation.
- Volunteer to read a book to children on one of our scheduled days.
- Donate candy, snacks, or other prizes (such as a new children’s book) to reward the children for their time spent reading this summer.
- Donate a Barnes and Noble gift card for our drawing on the last day.
Donate materials for the various craft activities about animals, such as paper lunch bags (for puppets), paper plates (animal masks), glue, markers, sequins, google eyes, yarn, pipe cleaners, popsicle sticks, etc.
Our library is not a part of the state library system and does not qualify for programs like other libraries, such as Sheppard Memorial Library in Greenville, the Winterville Public Library, or the Kinston Public Library.
An awards ceremony will be held at the library at 10 a.m. Aug. 14.
For more information or to donate contact Grifton Public Library Director Shirley Mewborn at 524-0345.