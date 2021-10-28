The Grifton Public Library will be hosting a Galactic Quest STEM Challenge sponsored by Pitt County 4-H on from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
The challenge is for children age 7-12. They can sign up at the library, 568 Queen St., to receive a kit with four fun activities for future space travelers. Space is limited to 20 participants.
The library is open 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
The website is gplibrary.wixsite.com/griftonnc. Call (252) 524-0345 or email gplibrary@msn.com with questions.
The library also will host a Meet ‘N Greet for HarvestBeam Wireless Broadband Service from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 20
Company representatives will be present to answer questions about the new service to be provided for the town of Grifton.
Interest sheets will be available at the library.