...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
1 PM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 1 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
The Grifton Public Library, 568 Queen St., is showcasing the work of three local artists through November.
The local artist showcase changes at least twice a year. The current showcase started in August featuring Judy Dye, Beth Tripp and Cynthia Lilley, who offered the following information about themselves:
Tripp said she was determined to follow her artistic passion even though her mother wanted her to play the piano. “After six years of trying to play, I got to choose between more piano lessons and an art class, I chose art. This didn’t please my mother, so I did not get many art classes.
She settled in Greenville after graduating from East Carolina University and worked as a paralegal. She began painting with watercolor under the tutelage of Judy Dye in 1999. She has attended numerous workshops that include Sterling Edwards, Ryan Fox, Mary Ellen Golden, Kathleen Holcomb, Tom Lynch, Linda Kemp, Karen Vernon and numerous other local artists, she said.
“I appreciate receiving all of their knowledge and insight that helps me find my way. Watercolor has allowed my visions to play the notes of my song.”
Dye, a native of Cleveland, Ohio, who located to Grifton in 1989, recognized her interest in watercolor at an early age. She was given the opportunity to teach watercolor through Pitt Community College continuing education shortly after she moved here and continues to teach and enjoy her classes after almost 28 years.
She recognized years ago the need to provide learning opportunities for interested artists in rural areas so she started workshops in Grifton with local and nationally acclaimed artists.
She said her motivation and love for art allowed her the opportunity to be chairperson for the Grifton Shad Festival Art Show for many years and she is now enjoying participating with the Ayden Art Show Committee. Dye won several awards and many of her originals are in private and corporate collections. With retirement now here, She has once again been able to refocus her time and passion giving back to the art community.
Lilley was born and raised in Grifton. She took an interest in photography in middle school, taking pictures with her sister’s camera. When she took a photography class at Betsy-Jeff Penn 4-H Camp in the summer of 1977, she learned to develop print photos. There, a lifelong love of photography began. Lilley received her first camera as a Christmas gift in 1978. She has entered photos in the Shad Festival Art Show. Now she is serving as the coordinator for the Grifton Shad Festival Art Show.
The public is invited to have a look at their art during regular library hours, 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.