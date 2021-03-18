GRIFTON — A new housing development moved a step closer to reality after the Grifton Board of Commissioners approved a rezoning request last week.
The request was for property near the southwest intersection of WW Gaskins Road and North Highland Boulevard.
Kenneth Smith requested the board rezone 13.25 acres from medium-density residential to high-density.
Smith said he wants to build single-family dwellings on the lot and needs a higher density due to the cost of extending town water and sewer lines to the property.
The request went before the planning board on Feb. 23 and was approved with the condition that a single-family overly district be established. This would prevent anything other than single-family homes from being built on the land.
The lot will require annexation by Grifton and only the requested parcel will be annexed, Town Manager Mark Warren said during the March 8 meeting.
During a hearing prior to the board’s vote, homeowner Jenny Lassiter asked for more information about the types of homes that would be built. She also asked if a buffer between her home and the neighborhood would be established.
The new homes are expected to cost $150,000 to $225,000 and will be stick-built or modular, Warren said.
“We don’t want anything out there that will depreciate your property,” said Mayor Billy Ray Jackson.
If Smith decides to not build single-family dwellings on the lot he will have to submit another request from the town, Warren said, noting that Lassiter and neighbors would be notified of the new request.
Commissioner Will Barnes made a motion to approve the zoning request. It was seconded by Commissioner David Anderson and approved unanimously.
In other business, the board:
- Approved a budget amendment for $32,048 to replace the roof at the Grifton Volunteer Fire Department. The current roof leaks into the office and could potentially damage equipment.
The town received three bids for the project and awarded the project to low bidder Meridian Design Build of N.C. The roof will comes with a 25-year warranty. Work will begin as soon as possible, Warren said.
- Submitted a loan/grant application to apply for funding from the Clean Water Act and N.C. Water Infrastructure Act for a waterline and water meter replacement project.
The town applied for the $1 million grant/loan combination in the last cycle and missed approval by a few points, Warren said, adding he was confident the town would secure it this year.
The project will seek to improve the town’s 40-year-old system and provide new water meters for the entire town.
- Authorized the submission of a Pitt County municipal Support Grant for $5,000. If approved, the money will provide new signage.
- Issued a notice of award to Central Builders of Rocky Mount. The company will begin work on the town’s U.S.D.A. Sewer Rehab Project.