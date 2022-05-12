“Oceans of Possibilities” is the theme this summer at Grifton Public Library.
Readers of all ages will explore ocean animals, ocean exploration, ocean water, etc.
This summer, our readers will be encouraged to improve their minds through reading 20 minutes a day. We have exciting guest speakers and activities planned to make this summer fun for everyone.
The 2022 Summer Reading Program is open to young people ages 5-13. Come in and register so the reading fun can begin!
Children ages 5-8 will meet on Tuesdays from noon to 1 p.m., and ages 9-13 will meet on Thursdays from noon to 1 p.m. The program will start on June 21 and end on Aug. 13 with an awards ceremony.
Each age group will get to compete for prizes along with other incentives during the program. A free book will be awarded at the end of our program during our awards ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 13, for completing the reading challenge. All participants will receive certificates.
The library’s main goals are to enable our children to maintain their reading skills during the summer vacation, to encourage regular use of the library, and to develop positive attitudes about reading and books.
For more information or to register, please call 252-524-0345 or visit the Grifton Public Library.