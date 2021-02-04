The Grifton Public Library would like to say “thank you” to the many people who made donations to the library in 2020. Even in the midst of the pandemic, contributions were numerous.
As a small town-managed library, we truly appreciate the donations we receive that enable us to add to our collection and support our programs all during the year. This year we have received a variety of items, money and time from local businesses and numerous patrons of the library — more than 4,000 items.
We would like to acknowledge the long-standing monetary donation from the Jean Harvey Williams Foundation. The money is used each year to purchase books and supplies. We appreciate the foundation’s commitment to our community. Other businesses, such as Speedway and Hwy 55, have donated supplies, prizes and money to enhance our Summer Reading Program. Our summer reading program was a take-home packet this year with parents coming by to check out books and pick up prizes. Our participation was lower this year, but we hope to see increased activity this coming summer.
Several citizens donated money in remembrance of Mrs. Maxine Harker. The money was used to purchase a bench that has been placed in front of the library and will include a plaque in memory of Mrs. Harker.
The Following patrons and citizens have donated money, books, magazines, audio-books, art supplies and their time: Homa Angar, Ashlyn’s Bat Mitzvah Project 2020; Jillian Bailey, Ayden Food Lion; Lily Baker; Jennifer Basler; Angela Bassett; Richard Batchelor; Kenneth Biggs; Al and Lynette Bremer; Kelly Buck and Hwy 55; Thelma Coley; Shannon Cowan and Speedway; Sandra Craft; Linwood Cunningham; Angel Dail; Nadine Finch; Danielle Fletcher; Sandra Garrison; Marty Gurganus and Cole; Geri Hardee; Marshall Harker; Paul Hutchison; Claude and Vicki Kennedy; Geanette Kerstetter; Sandy Matthews; Merle and David McClaine; Mae McMillian; Shirley Mewborn; Carol Nobles; Constance Rhem; Patricia Riggs; Robbie Rodgers; Arthur Sammond; Charles Saunders; Kaytlyn Singell; Arny and Kathleen Skov; Carolyn Tedder; Audrey Tucker; Sylvia Wheless; Jean Harvey Williams Foundation; Mike Williams; Nancy Williams; and anonymous donors.
While we try very hard to include everyone who has made a donation, we may have missed some names by mistake. If we have overlooked anyone, we apologize.
Shirley Mewborn is the director of the Grifton Public Library.