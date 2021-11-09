Would you like the chance to help the Library, the community, and yourself — all at the same time?
Well, now you can, by participating in the Grifton Public Library’s Food for Fines program from Nov. 15 to Dec. 15.
Each non-perishable food item you donate means up to $1 off overdue fines, and donations will be distributed by Grifton Mission Ministries to local low-income individuals and families, including seniors on fixed incomes in time to prepare for a Christmas dinner.
Canned vegetables, cranberry sauce, boxed stuffing and cake mix will help with the Christmas dinner. Canned protein — peanut butter, meat, tuna, beans, and soup — are also in demand. They’re great brain food for kids and adults, and sustain healthy growth of bone and muscle.
Other healthy items needed include low-sugar cereals, bags of rice or beans, powdered milk, and fruit canned in its own juice.
Monetary donations will be accepted in order to buy additional items. Opened or expired items cannot be accepted.
No library fines? No problem! All donations are welcome.
The library is open 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
The library also will host a Meet and Greet for HarvestBeam Wireless Broadband Service from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 20
Company representatives will be present to answer questions about the new service to be provided for the town of Grifton.
Interest sheets will be available at the library.
For more information on donating food and waiving fines during Food for Fines, please call the library at 524-0345. The library is located at 568 Queen St.
Shirley Mewborn is the director of the Grifton Public Library. Visit gplibrary.wix.com/griftonnc for more information.