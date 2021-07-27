Grifton welcomes Chambers

GRIFTON — Charlie Chambers has been hired as Grifton’s new finance director and town clerk, replacing longtime employee Angel Hudson, who is retiring.
Hudson, a Grifton native, has worked for the town for 30 years, starting as assistant town clerk. She was promoted to town clerk and finance director following the retirement of Pat Bryan.
Through her three decades of service, Hudson said she has worked hard to ensure the town’s finances are in good standing and built connections with customers. Customers hold a special place in her heart, Hudson said.
“I loved dealing with, helping and meeting new people,” she said. “I will miss the people that I have built relationships with and have grown closer to over a period of time.
“They became like family.”
Hudson added that she has enjoyed working for the town and for all of the boards established through the years.
“I was excited to get the job and I’m thankful for my job. It’s helped me raise my children,” Hudson said. “It feels like home. Sometimes I find myself trying to use my house key to unlock the office.”
Hudson has no big plans for retirement, but said she wants to enjoy her time with her family. She plans to assist at the town office two days a week beginning in September.
Chambers said he is excited about his new role as town clerk and finance director. He joined the town on June 14 and has been transitioning into the role since.
Chambers said the job represents a return home.
“My first memories are right here in Grifton,” Chambers said.
He attended Grifton Elementary School until sixth grade when his family moved to Summerville, S.C.
Chambers went on to graduate from Summerville High School before attending Clemson University’s School of Mechanical Engineering. He then attended East Carolina University before beginning two co-op positions: industrial engineering co-op student at Burroughs Wellcome pharmaceuticals and co-op manager at DuPont in Kinston. He later graduated with a MBA from the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business in Ann Arbor.
“The best education I ever got was what I learned here in Grifton and from the executives at DuPont,” Chambers said.
During global travels to Europe and China, Chambers remembered his Grifton education, including stories his teachers told about Greece and reading a Chinese folk story, The 10 Brothers.
When visiting China, he learned students there discussed the same folk story in school.
“There were amazed that we read it in a small town here. It was great connectivity,” Chambers said.
His career included work with Fluor Daniels, Monticello, Euro-Composites Aerospace Supplier in Echternach, Luxembourgh, and the Barnes Group.
Chambers worked with mentors including Greene County’s economic developer Harold Thomas and Walid Boulos of GE and The Barnes Group. His social networks span the globe.
Chambers, who moved to Griften from Goldsboro for the job, also has worked with the Committee of 100 and the Global TransPark and is connected with state economic development officials.
He said he hopes to bring that knowledge and his connections to Grifton, building on the town’s economic development initiatives.
“Grifton has a lot to offer. With the amazing team of folks established here, Grifton has an amazing future,” Chambers said.