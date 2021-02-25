FARMVILLE — Dominque Baker of Farmville is hoping to provide both education and inspiration with his model of the H.B. Sugg School.
Baker unveiled the model Saturday during informational sessions held in conjunction with The Lost Sheep Foundation.
H.B. Sugg High School, also known as the Farmville Colored School, was established in 1903 and served African-American students in the Farmville community before integration in 1970.
After integration, it served as an elementary school until its closure in 1999.
The building now houses several community organizations including Farmville Benevolent Ministries, a food bank and J & L Enterprise Summer Camp.
In November, the school earned a spot on the National Register for Historic Places for having a large significance in African-American history.
Baker, whose mother attended the segregated H.B. Sugg School and played a crucial role along with her organization, The Lost Sheep Foundation, in the school’s historic designation, has been collecting history and information on H.B. Sugg for many years.
“I was walking around trying to find information on the school. I am sad to say they had no information on the H.B. Sugg school at the local library,” Baker said, adding he wanted to learn more and help others who were interested in learning about the school.
“When all this is over, I will make sure that no other person has to dig up that information,” Baker said.
After forming a plan to create an archive about the school, Baker decided to add a visual representation.
“I decided to build the model to show the town of Farmville today and this generation what H.B. Sugg School used to be like during segregation,” he said.
“I wanted to give them a view of what the school actually looked like during segregation because the kids have no idea how the school looked. When they look at it now they see it as H.B. Sugg Community Center,” Baker said.
Baker attended H.B. Sugg following integration and only remembered it as an elementary school. To create a realistic model, he reached out to H.B. Sugg High alumni.
The 17-foot by 14-foot model illustrates how the school looked from 1903 until 1962. It shows the school’s front entrance, 32 classroom and gymatorium. Classrooms feature photos of students who attended the school at various times.
In the gymatorium, viewers will see students playing basketball with cheerleaders and coaches looking on. The walls of the gymatorium are lined with jerseys of former players who returned to the school to teach.
Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Blenda Gay is featured in the gym. Gay is the only person in Farmville to ever play in the NFL, Baker said.
The school is without a cafeteria, which was built in 1962. Until then, students ate lunch in their classrooms, Baker said, adding the school also lacked air conditioning.
The model took Baker three years build and was made from foam board. Baker, a custodian and bus driver at Creekside Elementary, received used donated material from teachers at the school to complete the model.
Phase two of the project will begin at a later date, according to Baker. It will showcase the school since 1962, after the cafeteria was built.
Baker hopes that seeing the model’s realistic features will help people understand the school’s history and importance.
“It’s something to teach the kids. Since the H.B. Sugg school closed down and moved, a whole lot of history of what it used to be was lost. I’m resurrecting history and standards of what H.B. Sugg School stood for,” Baker said.
“It needs to be passed on from generation to generation so the kids of today can understand that people paid the ultimate price so they can have brand new books, air conditioning, and so everything can be equal,” he said. “And to let everyone know that at H.B. Sugg school, even during times of integration, those kids still became successful.”
Baker hopes that young people are inspired by seeing the model and learning about the school’s and its students’ history.
“These kids need to understand if the kids of yesterday can deal with segregation, civil rights, going to the back of the restaurant to eat and still be successful, why can’t this generation do the same thing? They don’t have to go through what this generation had to go through,” Baker said.
“They went through all this outside the classroom and had to be back in school the next morning with used books,” he said. “But those used books carried them a long ways. Those used books got some of us in the NFL. Those used books got some of us as lawyers … Failure now is not an option because generations have seen worse.”
More than 40 people attending Saturday’s presentations with many recalling the days when they walked the halls of the school.
“I was glad to see a whole lot of H.B. Sugg alumni. When they looked at it they could point at it where they used to be at, where they hung out at. They knew every ounce of it down to a T,” Baker said. “They didn’t want to leave it.”
Baker’s mother, Carrie Baker, added, “One of the guys said that it’s like memory lane for them. It was awesome.”
As a former student, Carrie Baker said she is proud of the school and where she came from.
“To me, I’m glad that it happened the way it did,” she said. “It was hard then but when I look on it I thank God for it. It shapes you in a certain way. It makes you understand better.”
Carrie said she watched as the older generation reflected on their history, their school and the friendships made. She also saw a look of deeper understanding from the younger generation.
“To see their eyes and know I’m part of that. I lived it,” she said. “It wasn’t fun but we had a good time. We thought that was the way it was supposed to be. Until we started learning. I didn’t even know we were poor until I got older.”
“I’m so proud of (Dominique) yesterday, to see him stand up and talk like he lived it,” Carrie said. “I can’t say that I taught him that because he knows more than I know because I wasn’t looking at myself in that situation.”
Organizers are hoping to raise money to restore the school. When completed, the Lost Sheep Foundation and others hope to expand on the efforts of the Community Center housed in the building.
A GoFundMe page is in the works. Organizers are also seeking grants to help with repairs and restoring the structure.
The Bakers said they are appreciative of Horne’s Funeral Home for allowing them to display the model in one of its buildings.