Email announcements to community@reflector.com for inclusion in The Standard and The Daily Reflector.
Chili sale
Farmville Boy Scout Troop 25 will hold the Feast of the East Chili Sale from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27, at the Scout Hut, 3459 Park St. Take-out pints of chili and Scout Cobbler dessert will be available for $8 at the drive-through. Advance tickets are available from Troop 25 members, at Farmville Hardware Lawn & Garden, 3726 W. Wilson St. and Jack A. Farrior Steelworks, 9585 U.S. 264-A. The event is presented by Friends of Boy Scout Troop 25. Email feastoftheeast2021@gmail.com for more information.
Virtual grain meeting
Dr. Rachel Van and Ron Heiniger from N.C. State University will join the Greene County Cooperative Extension via a live Zoom meeting to discuss high yield management in grain crops. They will cover specific strategies to help growers in the county boost their corn and soybean yields. You don't want to miss this chance to hear from state specialist on how to increase yields and revenue on your farm. Call 252-747-5831 to register.
Tar Heel Girls State
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 39 is calling for junior class girls to participate in the virtual Tar Heel Girls State Program, June 14-18. The program is designed to provide rising high school senior girls an opportunity to study citizenship and state government in a democratic setting while developing young women leaders. Delegates must be a junior between 16-18, ranked in the top third of their class or have an unweighted 3.0 GPA or equivalent. Delegates must apply through and be endorsed by a local American Legion Auxiliary Unit. Greenville Unit 39 will pay the registration fees for the girls they select to participate. Contact the Pitt County chairperson at (402) 690-1129 by March 15.
Walstonburg Cemetery
It's time to remove graveside flowers at the Walstonburg Cemetery. Flowers need to be removed by Feb. 28.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays only through April. Summer hours will resume in May.
Winterville seniors
The Winterville Senior Citizens Club is providing members with fresh vegetables and fruits every Tuesday. The distribution aims to help the vulnerable population stay healthy during this time. Call Beatrice Henderson at 814-9012 for information.
Winterville museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society, 2543 Church St., opens the Winterville Museum from 3-5 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month. Located in the Cox-Ange House, the museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Guests are requested to wear a mask while touring the museum. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660 for more information or to schedule private or group tours.
Council on Aging activities
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
- Online Music-Based Wellness Workshops for Caregivers, 6-7 p.m., Feb. 25; 6:30-7:30 p.m., March 9; 3:45-4:45 p.m., March 19; 6-7 p.m., March 25. Email steiner19@ecu.edu.
- Zumba Gold, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Fridays. Slots are very limited.
- Memory screenings, 10 a.m.-noon, Tuesday, March 2.
- Final Answers for Those Hard-To-Ask Questions, presented by the Wilkerson Funeral Home, 2-3 p.m., Wednesday, March 3.
- Master Your Sewing Machine, 10 a.m.-noon, Wednesdays, March 3-17. Cost is $39.
- Advance care planning and education Clinic, 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, March 9. Picture identification required to complete documents.
- Blood pressure screenings, 10 a.m.-noon, Tuesday, March 9.
- Financial Planning in Retirement, 6:30-8 p.m., Wednesday, March 10.
- Conversational Spanish, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Thursdays, March 11-April 15. Call Cyndi at 752-1717, Ext. 205, for more information or to register. Cost: $15.
- Should I Stay or Should I Go: A Workshop for Housing as We Age, 3-4 p.m. Monday, March 15.
- Interested in volunteering to deliver meals to home-bound older adults in our community? Volunteer training is 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 16.
- Hearing screenings, 10 a.m.-noon, Wednesday, March 17.
- Gardening: Dig It! — A Gardener’s Guide to Soil Testing, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, March 17.
- Physical therapy screenings, 10-11:30 a.m., Thursday, March 18.
- Blood pressure screenings, 10 a.m.-noon, Tuesday, March 23.
- Quilt Prep: Rotary Cutting 101, 10 a.m.-noon, Wednesday, March 24, Cost is $15.
- Jewelry class, 2-4 p.m. March 24. Cost is $5.
- Travel to Pennsylvania Dutch Country! April 20-22. Sight and Sound Theater, Amish Farmer’s Market, Hershey’s Chocolate World and much much more! $419/per person double occupancy. Only a few seats available. Call today.
COVID testing
Vidant Health offers COVID-19 testing at the corner of Stantonsburg Road and Wellness Drive from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday amd from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Insurance information will be collected from those who have it for CARES Act documentation, and visitors must have a photo ID. Results are expected within 24 hours. CVS and Walgreens pharmacies also offer no-cost testing by appointment. Pitt County Health Department is not offering mass community clinics at this time. To find other options visit https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place.
Oratorical contest
Young orators can enter a contest for up to $22,500 in scholarship money with a 4-5 minute presentation on the theme “Healing the World with Optimism.” The Optimist Club of Greenville is accepting applications for its annual Oratorical Contest to be held at 10 a.m. on March 20. The location or online information is to be determined. The two top speakers at the club level receive medallions for their work and be eligible to advance in the competition. Contestants must by younger than 19 as of Oct. 1, be educated in Pitt County and not have graduated from high school or the equivalent. There is no minimum age. Applications, a copy of birth certificates and typewritten speeches are due by noon on March 12. Visit www.greenvilleoptimists.org or email entries@greenvilleoptimists for applications and more information.
Girl Scout Cookies
Girl Scout cookie sales are underway throughout the Greenville area. If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out how she’s selling cookies in ways that meet local and state safety protocols. A drive through will be offered at University Church of Christ, 100 Crestline Blvd., 3-6 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. Sundays. Use the cookie finder tool on girlscouts.org to find a local supply, call 800-284-4475 or visit www.grubhub.com/food/girl_scouts. Locals also can participate in Operation Cookie Drop to send cookies to members of the military from North Carolina serving worldwide as well as people in area hospitals. There are nine varieties including a gluten-free option. Boxes are $5 each.
Energy assistance
Households can apply for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program at www.epass.nc.gov through March 31. Applicants also may call the county Department of Social Services to apply by phone or print a paper application from www.epass.nc.gov to mail, fax or drop off at DSS. The seasonal program provides a one-time vendor payment to help eligible households pay their heating bills. Visit www.ncdhhs.gov/assistance/low-income-services/low-income-energy-assistance for information.
Crisis intervention
Households can apply for the Crisis Intervention Program online at www.epass.nc.gov through June 30. Applicants also may call the county Department of Social Services to apply by phone or print a paper application from www.epass.nc.gov to mail, fax or drop off at DSS. The year-round program assists individuals and families who are experiencing a heating or cooling related crisis. A household is considered in crisis if it is experiencing or is in danger of experiencing a life-threatening or health-related emergency and assistance is not available from another source. CIP applications will be accepted until June 30 or until funds are exhausted. Visit www.ncdhhs.gov/assistance/low-income-services/crisis-intervention-program.
Support Teachers
Support ENC Teachers, a social media effort designed to linking teachers with individuals and businesses that can help them supply their classrooms, is live on Facebook now. The effort is sponsored by Hardee, Massey & Blodgett law firm in Greenville so teachers can share their classroom wish lists by posting photos and requests, which now include personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer and other supplies to fight COVID-19. For more information and to donate, go to Facebook and search for Support ENC Teachers.
FreeCycle Fridays
Pitt County Solid Waste & Recycling offers a FreeCycle Fridays program that takes items discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station and posts them to the Freecycle Fridays photo album on the @PittCountyNC Facebook page every Friday at noon. The items can be claimed by members of the public and picked up for free. To learn more visit www.pittcountync.gov/freecycle.
Adopt a street
The City of Greenville is looking for volunteers to participate in the city's Adopt-a-City Street program. Neighborhoods, businesses, families and individuals can make a difference in the community by adopting a city street through this litter-removal initiative. To learn more, call (252) 329-4522 or visit www.greenvillenc.gov/government/public-works/adopt-a-city-street-program
Give Blood
The American Red Cross needs blood now more than ever. The Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767.
Catholic charities
Catholic Charities operate a food bank in Greenville along with disaster services, immigration services and services in support of the family. The pantry is located at, 2780-B Dickinson Ave., 252-355-5111. Visit www.CatholicCharitiesRaleigh.org for more information.
Food safety
The food safety professionals at N.C. State University have an array of useful information on food safety, hints on cleaning and disinfecting and best practices for managing risks associated with COVID-19. The downloadable resources cover situations at home and for food environments such as restaurants, grocery stores, food banks gardens and farms. All items are peer-reviewed by an expert panel, and many are translated into Spanish. Visit https://foodsafety.ces.ncsu.edu/covid-19-resources/ and check back frequently for updates.
Animal adoptions
- The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Drive, is now open by appointment only from 1-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit hsecarolina.org or email HSECgeneral@gmail.com for an adoption application, which must be approved before an appointment is scheduled. Call 413-7247.
- Pitt County Animal Services, 4550 County Home Road, is open weekdays by appointment only to help prevent spread of the coronavirus. Call 902-1725. Visit petango.com/pittshelter to view animals available for adoption.