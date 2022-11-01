Email announcements to community@reflector.com for publication in The Standard and The Daily Reflector
GCHS poinsettia sale
Poinsettias will be available in the Greene Central Agriculture Shop beginning the week after the Thanksgiving holidays. They will be available with red, white, pink or variegated bracts, in 6½-inch pots with florist foil and hand-tied bows for $8.50. Also available will be smaller and larger size poinsettias. Churches or other organizations wishing to reserve large quantities should call the school at 747-3814 or email henrypasour@greene.k12.nc.us by mid-November to assure availability.
Flu Shots
The Greene County Department of Public Health is offering flu shots Monday through Friday by appointment. There are more appointment opportunities on Fridays. Shots are $30. A high-dose flu vaccine (indicated for use in persons 65 years of age and older) are available for $70. Cash, check, MasterCard, and VISA are accepted. If you receive Blue Cross Blue Shield North Carolina, North Carolina State Health Plan, Medicare or Medicaid, please bring your card with you. Call 747-8181 to schedule an appointment.
Soup Kitchens
The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen at 3492 S. Walnut St. in Farmville serves hot meals from noon until 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The kitchen relies on donations and volunteers. To volunteer or for more info, call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
History Speaks
The Eastern Carolina and Farm Museum’s next History Speaks program is 4-5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, in the Eagles School, 4570 County Home Road. John Tucker, ECU professor of history, will present “ECTC and World War II.” Refreshments afterward. Co-sponsored with the Pitt County Historical Society. Visit ecvillageandfarmmuseum.com.
Fall Festival
First Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St., Farmville, will hold its Fall Festival for Missions 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 5. It will feature a yard sale, country store, crafts and hot breakfast.
Fort Branch
The 36th Annual Fort Branch Reenactment will be held 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at 2883 Fort Branch Road, Oak City. Visit fortbranchcivilwarsite.com/
QAR Lab tours
The Queen Anne’s Revenge Conservation Lab, 1157 VOA Site C Road, will host free tours from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5. The lab is home to the remains of pirate Blackbeard’s flagship, formerly the slave-trading vessel La Concorde, wrecked of the coast of North Carolina. Archaeologists and conservators responsible for conserving, documenting, and investigating the ship will give tours every 30 minutes. Tours last approximately 1.5 hours. Space is limited, and reservations are required. Fill out a form at qaronline.org to register.
Bird club meeting
The Greenville-River Park North Bird Club will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7 at Stasavich Science and Nature Center, 1000 Mumford Road. Professional Photographer Ric Carter will give the presentation “Everyday Birding” featuring pictures from the past year from such exotic locations as Aurora, Chocowinity, Pantego and Washington, N.C. The meeting is free and open to the public. For more information call Howard, 252-413-8292 or email asnakeman@hotmail.com
Veterans Day
The Town of Ayden will host a Veterans Day ceremony at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, in honor of those who have served, in memory of those who have fallen, and in hope of those still missing. The service will take place at Veterans Memorial Park, 287-313 Third St. In case of inclement weather, event will be held in the Doug Mitchell Auditorium inside the Ayden Arts & Recreation Center, 4354 Lee St.
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society Inc., 2543 Church St., and the Ruritan Club of Winterville will present the annual Veterans Day ceremony at the Winterville Museum at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11. The event will include a bell ringing promptly at 11 a.m. Flags from all branches of military service will be on display at the museum. For more information, please contact First Sergeant Retired John Relford at 252-413-8705 or e-mail at jcrelford39@gmail.com
Snow Hill will hold its a Veterans Day event from 11 a.m. to noon on Friday, Nov. 11, at the Snow Hill Fire Department, 201 Carolina Drive.
Church anniversary
Canaan United American Freewill Baptist Church will celebrate its 30th church anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at Haddock’s United American Free Will Baptist Church, 111 Sunset Acres Lane, Winterville. Pastor Mary Worsley of Emmanuel Community Unison Baptist Church will speak. For more information, call 252-355-6026.
Post 151 meeting
Farmville American Legion Post 151 meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at Farmville Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St. The next meeting is on Nov. 14.
Sierra Club
The Cypress Group of the Sierra Club will focus on methane capture and biogas generation at industrial swine farms when it meets at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 131 Oakmont Drive. Jillian Howell, Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper and advocacy program manager for Sound Rivers, will present “Directed Biogas and Swine CAFOs: A False Solution for the Environment, Communities and Climate.” She will provide background on biogas and methane capture, its expansion and a recent environmental disaster at a biogas facility in the Neuse River basin. Those who cannot attend in person can watch and listen via Zoom. Visit meetup.com/cypress-group/ for details.
Zion Chapel
Zion Chapel United African Free Will Baptist Church, 377 Planters St., Ayden, will celebrate the 34th anniversary of Bishop C.R. Parker on Sunday, Nov. 20. Services start with 9 a.m. Sunday school and 10 a.m. morning worship services. Fellowship dinner will follow the morning service. The public is welcome. Special guest is Pastor Angela Harper and the MMCC-Greenville Church family.
Winterville Museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society Museum, 2543 Church St., is open from 3-5 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month. Located in the Cox-Ange House, the museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660 for more information or to schedule private or group tours.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum in the old Dixon Medical Building, 554 Second St., is open from 10:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. The museum will continue to open 2-5 p.m. every fourth Sunday. Times can also be scheduled by appointment by calling 252-746-4209. As always, there is no admission fee, but donations are welcomed.
Grifton Museum
The Historic Museum and Indian Village of Grifton, 437 Creekshore Drive, is open 1-5 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of each month. Appointments are also available by calling at 252-524-0190. Admission is always free.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration is required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
- Soul Line Dancing, 11 a.m.-noon Mondays. $4 per class.
- Zumba Gold, zumba for active older adults, 10:30-11:30, Tuesdays. No registration required.
- Senior fitness classes, 1-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. No registration required.
{li class=”p1”}Salsa dancing classes, 4-5 p.m. on Wednesdays.{/li}{li class=”p1”}Gingerbread Houses with Gwendy and friends, 10 a.m. to noon, Monday, Nov. 7 or Nov. 14. Cost is $20.{/li}{li class=”p1”}Sewing: Bucket Hats, 10 a.m. to noon, Monday, Nov. 7 and Nov. 14. Cost is $15.{/li}{li class=”p1”}Advance care planning 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9. Picture identification required to complete documents.{/li}{li class=”p1”}Beginner shag lessons, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Nov. 9-30. Cost is $40 per person for four lessons.{/li}{li class=”p1”}Legal Aid seminar, 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15. Topics will be What Legal Aid Offers and Will and Power of Attorney Documents.{/li}{li class=”p1”}Caregiver Day Out, 10 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, Nov. 16.{/li}{li class=”p1”}Jewelry class, 2-4 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16. Cost is $5.{/li}{li class=”p1”}iPhone Class, 10-11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 18.{/li}{li class=”p1”}Self Stretch Class by Bodies in Balance 2-3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. Cost is $4. {/li}{li class=”p1”}Community shred day 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 18. Three bag/box minimum. Suggested donation $5.{/li}{li class=”p1”}Respite Resources for the Family Caregiver, 3-4 p.m., Monday, Nov. 21.{/li}
Animal adoptions
- The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Drive, is open by appointment only from 1-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit hsecarolina.org or email HSECgeneral@gmail.com for an adoption application, which must be approved before an appointment is scheduled. Call 413-7247. The organization always is in need of foster families provide temporary care for kittens, puppies, dogs, and cats. Visit hsecarolina.org/become-a-foster.
- Pitt County Animal Services, 4550 County Home Road, is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays by appointment only for adoptions. No owner surrenders are available. Call 902-1725. Visit petango.com/pittshelter to view animals available for adoption. Animal services offers several volunteer opportunities including dog walking, doggie day out and reading buddy programs. Visit pittcountync.gov/153/Animal-Services
{p class=”p2”}Tree lighting, Taste of Farmville
Farmville will host its Christmas Tree Lighting at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at the Walter B. Jones Town Common. It will feature Christmas music, food, activities for the children and a visit from Santa Claus. A Taste of Farmville will take from 6:30 to 9 p.m. that night downtown. Enjoy extended shopping hours, refreshments and music from local merchants.
Snow Hill Christmas
The Town of Snow Hill will host its Christmas Extravaganza and tree lighting ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, at 6 p.m. and the Christmas parade at 2 p.m. the following day.
Farmville Parade
The town’s annual Christmas parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. Parade applications can be found at farmvillenc.gov.