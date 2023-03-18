Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Transplant fundraiser
Davis Grove Baptist Church, 938 Davis Grove Church Road, Snow Hill, will host a barbecued chicken plate fundraiser and Spring Fling from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, to support a double lung transplant for Donald Roberson. Cost is $10 for a half chicken and sides. The event will include children’s activities and an antique car and tractor show with cash prizes. Vendors are invited. Advance ticket are available through church members. Call Allan Harper at 290-1401 about plate sales, Josh Jones at 286-7391 about the car-tractor show. Vendors call Renate Harper at 289-6309.
ECU Gospel Choir
The NEB Annual Home Mission Convention will present the ECU Gospel Choir in concert at 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, at Haddock UAFWB, 111 Sunset Acre Lane, Winterville. For more information call 417-3985.
Easter Eggstravaganza
The Farmville Public Library and Town of Farmville will host the annual Easter Eggstravaganze from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, at 4340 W. Horne Ave. Activities will include Fuzzy the Cow, a bounce house, encore the mini horse, pictures with the Easter Bunny and more. An egg hunt for exceptional children ages 1-9 begins at 11:45 a.m. An egg hunt for ages 1-3, 4-6, and 7-9, will be at noon. Food vendors will be on-site. All activities are free. Food must be purchased from vendors.
Emma Dupree Day
The Town of Fountain is holding its annual Emma Dupree Health and Wellness Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, at R.A. Fountain General Store, 6754 E. Wilson St. The event is in honor of the late Emma Dupree, a longtime resident of Fountain and renowned herbalist. The event will include booths offering health information and a reception at the store.
Family Fun Fest
Snow Hill Lions Club is sponsoring a Family Fun Fest Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 15 at Rainbow Community Center, 3150 N.C. 58. The group is looking for vendors and businesses to be sponsors. Anyone interested or able to help can call Trish at 252-367-6774. The fee for vendors is $25.
M.E.D. Celebration
M.E.D. Community Thrift Store, 4392 Lee St., Ayden, will hold a grand opening celebration, fundraiser and ribbon cutting with the Ayden Chamber of Commerce from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 22. The event will feature hot dogs and hamburgers, a bouncy house, prizes and gift bags and a DJ. All proceed ssupport the Foundation For Educational Development Inc., which the nonprofit thrift store supports. Vendors, sponsors and models are needed. Email medcommunityts@gmail.com or call (919) 798-6990.
Autism run
The 15th Annual Eastern Run/Walk for Autism will be held 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, at The Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. Visit easternrunwalk forautism.com for more information and to register. Same day registration will be available.
Pigskin Pig-out
The ECU Pirate Club will hold its 38th Annual Pigskin Pig-Out Party on Friday and Saturday, April 7-8, at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, 100 Ficklen Drive. Main events including a barbecue sale, kids zone, car show, touch a truck and more start at 10 a.m. on the south side of the stadium. The Purple/Gold spring football game starts at 11 a.m. inside the stadium on Bagwell Field. Visit ecupirates.com for more information.
PirateFest
The 16th Annual PirateFest will take place starting 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, along First Street and at the Greenville Town Common. The country duo Maddie and Tae will headline with a free show at 7:15 p.m. at the Greenville Toyota Amphi- theater. Visit piratefestnc.com for more details.
Time for Three
The S. Rudolph Alexander Performing Arts Series will present Time for Three at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, at Wright Auditorium on ECUs main campus. Charles Yang (violin, vocals), Nicolas “Nick” Kendall (violin, vocals) and Ranaan Meyer (double bass, vocals) perform classical and Americana from a variety of eras, styles and traditions. The trio has appeared on ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars” and won an Emmy for “Time For Three In Concert” produced by PBS. Tickets are $35. Visit artscomm.ecu.edu/alexander-series for more information.
Renaissance Fair
The Eastern North Carolina Renaissance Fair will be held 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 22-Sunday, April 23, at the Lenoir County Fairgrounds, 401 Fairgrounds Road, Kinston. The outdoor family festival will features music, pageantry, jousting, food and drink, games, pirates, Vikings and more. Visit www.encrenfaire.com for details and ticket information.
Earth Day celebration
The Cypress Group of the Sierra Club will host the 2023 Earth Day Celebration 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. The event will be held in association with National Earth Day 2023, the City of Greenville, Greenville Environmental Advisory Commission, ECU, PCC, and environmental groups in eastern North Carolina. Activities will include tours of the Town Creek Culvert; electric vehicle demonstrations; native plant exhibits; children’s activities; student exhibits; an “Upcycled” fashion; live music; food trucks; kayaking/paddle boating. April 29 is the rain date. Visit sierraclub.org/north-carolina/cypress.
Winterville Museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society, 2543 Church St., opens the Winterville Museum from 3-5 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month. Located in the Cox-Ange House, the museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660 for more information or to schedule private or group tours.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum in the old Dixon Medical Building, 554 Second St., is now open from 10:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday of each week. The museum will continue to open 2-5 p.m. every fourth Sunday. Times can also be scheduled by appointment by calling 252-746-4209. As always, there is no admission fee, but donations are welcome.
Grifton Museum
The Historic Museum and Indian Village of Grifton, 437 Creekshore Drive, is open 1-5 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of each month. Appointments are also available by calling at 252-524-0190. Admission is always free.
Post 151 meeting
Farmville American Legion Post 151 meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at Farmville Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St. The next meeting is on April 10.
NAMI meetings
The National Alliance on Mental Illness in Pitt County holds an education and support meeting at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month in Room 209 at Covenant Church, 4015 Corey Road, for individuals who are experiencing a mental illness, family members who have a loved one with a mental illness, mental health professionals and concerned community members. Family support group meetings are at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of the month in Room 208. The group welcomes anyone age 18 or older who has a family member with a mental illness. Email namipittco@gmail.com or call 252-902-6264.
Nature Saturdays
The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Contentnea Creek, 949 Contentnea Lane, Grifton, hosts Nature Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. During this time, the park’s trails and play areas are open for visitors to explore. Visit atimeforscience.org.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, will be open 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. For more information call (252) 902-1724 or visit www.PittCountyNC.gov/MarketEvents.
GC Senior Center
The Greene County Senior Center, 104 Greenridge Road, Snow Hill, is holding the following free programs beginning in January. Call (252) 747-5436 for registration assistance and information.
Bingocize, 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Tai chi for arthritis/fall prevention, 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoons.
Tax preparation services for Greene County senior citizens: Feb 17 and March 17 by appointment.
Blood pressure and blood sugar checks offered by Greene County Health Care at 10:30 a.m. on the third Wednesday of each month.
Family caregiver support: Zoom support group meeting, 1 p.m. second Wednesday of each month; Family caregivers breakfast, 9 a.m. second Thursday of each month.
Needleworkers guild meeting 2 p.m. every Tuesday. Open to any type of needlework.
Electronic devices class 12:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. Classes cover basic computer skills; set up a new tablet, laptop or phone; email assistance; security concerns dealing with phone, computer, home; social media setup; internet browsing; downloading apps, texting, messaging and Zoom.
Flu Shots
The Greene County Department of Public Health is offering flu shots Monday through Friday by appointment. There are more appointment opportunities on Fridays. Shots are $30. A high-dose flu vaccine (indicated for use in persons 65 years of age and older) are available for $70. Cash, check, MasterCard, and VISA are accepted. If you receive Blue Cross Blue Shield North Carolina, North Carolina State Health Plan, Medicare or Medicaid, please bring your card with you. Call 747-8181 to schedule and appointment.
Soup Kitchen
The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen at 3492 S. Walnut St. in Farmville serves hot meals from noon until 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The kitchen relies on donations and volunteers. To volunteer or for more info, call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging announced the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration is required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
{li class=”p1”}Zumba Gold, 10:30-11:15 a.m. every Tuesday and Saturday. Donation requested.{/li}{li class=”p1”}Yoga for Every Body, 11:15 a.m. to noon, Tuesday and Saturday. Donation requested.{/li}{li class=”p1”}Respiratory therapy screenings, 10 a.m.-noon, March 7{/li}
Advance Care Planning Class, 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, March 8. Picture identification required to complete documents.
Spring Gardening Class, 2-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8. Class is free, but seating is limited.
{li class=”p1 _mce_tagged_br”}Android phone class, 2-3:30 p.m., March 22.{/li}{li class=”p1 _mce_tagged_br”}Blood pressure screenings, 10 a.m.-noon, March 28.{/li}{li class=”p1 _mce_tagged_br”}iPhone class 2-3:30 p.m. March 29.{/li}{li class=”p1 _mce_tagged_br”}Sewing tote bags, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. April 17. Call 752-1717 x201 to register and get a supplies list.{/li}{li class=”p1 _mce_tagged_br”}Wills and trusts, 3-4:30 p.m. April 19.{/li}
{p class=”p1 _mce_tagged_br”}The council is accepting vendor applications for the 2023 Spring Fest. Applications are available by requesting at cshimer@pittcoa.com.
