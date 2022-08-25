Email announcements to community@reflector.com for publication in The Standard and The Daily Reflector.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum in the old Dixon Medical Building, 554 Second St., will hold its monthly open house 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, featuring the Smith-Turnage collection of Ayden history. Donated by Carolyn Turnage Rouse and her family, several notebooks contain multiple items of interest and historical information. New weekly hours for the museum are 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. Guests can interact with Phil Barth, exhibit/creative director, and hear many behind-the-scenes stories of the development of the current displays, as well as plans for the near future.
Back to School Bash
The Back to School Bash community event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, on the ground of First Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St., Farmville. The event will have free kids’ activities, free food (while supplies last), a bouncy house, and a parent resource fair. Donations of school supplies will be accepted to give to Sugg/Bundy Elementary School in Farmville. For more information, email Melinda Sampson at melinda sampsontoh@gmail.com
FACE yard sale
FACE of Pitt County (Families Aligned with Community and Education) will hold its annual yard sale to support its free after-school tutoring program from 7-11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, at 402 Baywood Drive in Winterville, off Fire Tower Road near Sam Jones BBQ. Donations can be dropped off at the same address. Please contact Emily at 902-4426 to set up a drop-off time or arrange for a pickup.
Food distribution
Mount Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 230 Boyd St., Winterville, will hold a food bag give away 9-10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. Everyone is welcome. Call 364-5665.
Back-to-school
Sam’s Barbershop in Snow Hill is offering discounted haircuts and school supply giveaways at its annual back-to-school celebration 1-7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Greene County Wellness Center, 229 Kingold Blvd., Snow Hill. Children ages 12 and younger can receive a haircut for $8 and those 13 and older will be charged $10. Contact Sam Edmonds at 468-3529 for information.
FFA Mum Sale
Greene Central FFA members are taking orders for garden mums for pick-up or deliveries beginning Sept 15. Mums are available in yellow, burgundy, purple, bronze, and white. Eight-inch pots are $5, 10-inch pots are $10, and 14-inch pots are $20. To have a student contact you, or to place an order, call the school at 747-3814, or email henrypasour@greene.k12.nc.us.
Impact luncheon
The Center for Family Violence Prevention annual IMPACT Event will be held from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S. W. Greenville Blvd. The theme is “Silent Shame — Driving Awareness for Emotional Abuse.” Guest speaker will be author, minister and domestic violence survivor Jan Newell-Byrd. Tickets are $50 each. Visit www.c4fvp.org.
Legacy Days
John Lawson Legacy Days in Grifton will take place Oct. 21-22. Contact Beverly Craft at beverlycraft79@gmail.com.
Aces for Autism
“Duck Dynasty” star Willie Robertson will headline the ninth annual Samuel C. Robinson Aces for Autism Fundraiser at 7 p.m. Oct. 24, at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Robertson, a best-selling author and speaker, is CEO of Duck Commander and Buck Commander and was featured on an A&E network show with his family. Visit acesforautismnc.com for more information.
Post 151 meeting
Farmville American Legion Post 151 meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at Farmville Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St. The next meeting is on Sept. 12.
Family Chess Club
The Family Chess Club meets from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday at Apt To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower Road, Suite B, Winterville. Chess lectures will be from 6-7 p.m. Chess sets are provided. All levels of players are welcome. The club is an affiliate of the United States Chess Federation and conducts sanctioned chess tournaments on occasion. Direct any questions to President Jerry Skinner, 209-4148 or email howlandbakerjarvis@yahoo.com.
Nature Saturdays
The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Contentnea Creek, 949 Contentnea Lane, Grifton, hosts Nature Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. During this time, the park’s trails and play areas are open for visitors to explore. Visit atimeforscience.org.
Give blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations.
Moratoc Park, 102 River Drive, Williamston, 1-5 p.m., Tuesday.
Ayden First Baptist Church, 628 Third St., Ayden, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday.
ECU Main Campus Student Center, 501 E. 10th St., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday.
- Haw Branch Church of Christ, 1501 Haw Branch Road, Chocowinity, 2-7 p.m., Aug. 31
- Woodard’s Pond Church of Christ, 8962 U.S. 264 East, Washington, 1-5 p.m., Aug. 31.