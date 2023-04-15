Email announcements to community@reflector.com for publication in The Standard and The Daily Reflector and online.
Hyman Lewis memorial
Friends and family are holding a memorial service for U.S. Air Force Airman Second Class Hyman Joseph Lewis at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, at Invitation AME Zion Church, 2156 Griffin Road, Snow Hill. Lewis was a native and citizen of Greene County, attended Greene County Training School and was lost when his U.S. Air Force C-124 crashed into the sea off the coast of Guam on Sept. 2, 1958. There were no survivors. Lewis’ body was never recovered. The service will be held with support from the Taylor-Swinson Cemetery Association.
M.E.D. Celebration
M.E.D. Community Thrift Store, 4392 Lee St., Ayden, will hold a grand opening celebration, fundraiser and ribbon cutting with the Ayden Chamber of Commerce from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 22. The event will feature hot dogs and hamburgers, a bouncy house, prizes and gift bags and a DJ. All proceeds support the Foundation For Educational Development Inc., which the nonprofit thrift store supports. Vendors, sponsors and models are needed. Email medcommunityts@gmail.com or call 919-798-6990.
AGHS book signing
Former Ayden-Grifton High School Principal William “Bill” Wiggins will discuss and sign his autobiography at 10 a.m. on April 22 in the dining hall of the First Christian Church, 579 Queen St. Contact the library at 524-0345 to ensure enough copies of the book are on hand. The price of the book is $30. All proceeds will be donated to Young Life, The Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Ministry of Missions at Wiggins’ church.
Winterville concert
Michael Stephenson and Friends will perform from 3-5 p.m. on April 23 during The Winterville Historical & Arts Society’s spring concert series at the Winterville Depot, 217 Worthington St. The group will play the music of two well-known composers from the area, Billy Taylor of Greenville and Loonis McGlohon of Ayden. The concert is free.
Hookerton School Reunion
Alumni, attendees, spouses and friends of Hookerton School are invited to the annual school reunion held at Kings BBQ in Kinston on Saturday, April 29. Lunch will be served at noon and followed with an educational program on genetic genealogy in crime solving. The speaker is Chris Hill, a former Lenoir County sheriff. Hill has extensive experience in law enforcement, DNA analysis and genealogy research. He will explain how DNA and family trees are solving crimes that were previously unsolved cold cases. The buffet lunch is $19.95 with many door prizes awarded. Send a check to Hookerton School Reunion, 5204 Cabin Place, Raleigh, NC 27609, or pay at the door. There is an absolute requirement to reserve a seat with a prior voicemail (919-740-9293) with regard to the number of attendees.
Republican women
The Republican Women of Pitt County will continue its speaker series and luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 20 at the Greenville Country Club, 216 Country Club Drive. The buffet lunch provided by GK Cafe is $18. Superintendent of Pitt County Schools Ethan Lenker will be the speaker. For more information and to RSVP, email rwpcnc21@gmail.com by April 17.
Senior Games
The 2023 Greenville-Pitt County Senior Games will be held at multiple locations in Greenville Monday through May 7. The games are for people 50 and up and include 40 different sporting events and arts events for all registered participants. Volunteers are needed. Visit pittcsr.com/recreation-activities/senior-recreation/senior-games/ to register and for more information or call 252-902-1982.
Special Olympics
The Pitt County Special Olympics will be held 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday and Friday at the J.H. Rose High School track, 600 W. Arlington Blvd. Volunteers are being sought. Email springgames2023@yahoo.com to register.
Unnatural Resources
The 31st Annual Eastern Carolina Unnatural Resources Fair will be held at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd., April 21-22, with set up on April 20. The event celebrates and recognized creative use of recycled resources. Categories are open to entry for all ages. They include art, music, physical education, home use, language arts, history/social studies, math, science, tools, toys and miscellaneous. Register as soon as possible. Free to enter and free to come. Visit unnaturalresources.org, email jponder@unnaturalresources.org or call 252-355-1039.
Buck Wild fundraiser
A fundraiser for the Friends of the Pitt County Animal Services will be held from 1-4 p.m. on April 22 at Buck Wild Tavern, 4052 S. Memorial Drive, Winterville. The event will feature live music with John Williams, a silent auction, smooches with pooches and adoptable dogs. Admission is free but monetary and dogs supply donations are appreciated. Guests are asked to leave their own pets at home to protect pups at the event too young for all their shots.
Earth Day celebration
The Cypress Group of the Sierra Club will host the 2023 Earth Day Celebration 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. The event will be held in association with National Earth Day 2023, the City of Greenville, Greenville Environmental Advisory Commission, ECU, PCC, and environmental groups in eastern North Carolina. Activities will include tours of the Town Creek Culvert; electric vehicle demonstrations; native plant exhibits; children’s activities; student exhibits; an “Upcycled” fashion show; live music; food trucks; kayaking/paddle boating. April 29 is the rain date. Visit sierraclub.org/north-carolina/cypress.
Día del Niño
The Association of Mexicans in North Carolina will hold its 18th annual “Día del Niño” children’s day event 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, at the Town Common, 105 E. First St. The event is a celebration of children, families, and reading. It is a nationally recognized initiative that emphasizes the importance of literacy for all children from all backgrounds. It will include games for kids and parents, pinatas, food (all kids will be provided lunch), music, giveaways and more. Visit https://form.jotform.com/230665283935059 for vendor applications. Email Marlene Castillo at mcastillo@amexcannc.org or Yareli Lozano Gonzalez at yarelil@amexcannc.org or call 252-329-0593.
Mother’s Day Market
Eastern Carolina Village & Farm Museum, 4570 County Home Road, will hold its Mother’s Day Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the village next to the Leroy James Farmer’s Market. Shop for Mother’s Day gifts and crafts at the vendor market and tour selected museum buildings. Live music and a breakfast food truck will be on site. Free admission. Vendor applications available at www.ecvillageandfarmmuseum.com/events
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, will be open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays Saturdays through Oct. 28. For more information call (252) 902-1724 or visit www.PittCountyNC.gov/MarketEvents.
Nature Saturdays
The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Contentnea Creek, 949 Contentnea Lane, Grifton, hosts Nature Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. During this time, the park’s trails and play areas are open for visitors to explore. Visit atimeforscience.org.
GC Senior Center
The Greene County Senior Center, 104 Greenridge Road, Snow Hill, is holding the following free programs beginning in January. Call (252) 747-5436 for registration assistance and information.
Bingocize, 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Tai chi for arthritis/fall prevention, 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoons.
Tax preparation services for Greene County senior citizens: Feb 17 and March 17 by appointment.
Blood pressure and blood sugar checks offered by Greene County Health Care at 10:30 a.m. on the third Wednesday of each month.
Family caregiver support: Zoom support group meeting, 1 p.m. second Wednesday of each month; Family caregivers breakfast, 9 a.m. second Thursday of each month.
Needleworkers guild meeting 2 p.m. every Tuesday. Open to any type of needlework.
Electronic devices class 12:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. Classes cover basic computer skills; set up a new tablet, laptop or phone; email assistance; security concerns dealing with phone, computer, home; social media setup; internet browsing; downloading apps, texting, messaging and Zoom.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging announced the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration is required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
A Rummikub group has started 9 a.m. to noon on Mondays. Beginners are welcome and no registration required.
Zumba Gold, 10:30-11:15 a.m. every Tuesday and Saturday. Registration recommended, not required. Donation requested.
Yoga for Every Body, 11:15 a.m. to noon, Tuesday and Saturday. Registration recommended, not required. Donation requested.
Tote bag sewing class, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, April 17. There is no cost but participants need to bring their own supplies. Call to register and get a supplies list.
Guide to Veterans Benefits, presented by Pitt County Veterans Services, 2-3 p.m. Monday, April 17.
Wills and Trusts, 3-4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19.
The Virtual Dementia Tour 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, April 26. Call to schedule a 20 minute tour.
Community Shred Day, 10 a.m. to noon, Friday, April 28. There is a three-bag/box maximum. Paper only please. $5 suggested donation to support local Meals on Wheels. Co-sponsored by Southern Bank.
Registration ongoing for “Fall Foliage in Vermont” trip on Sept. 24-29. The trip will include an Amish style feast in Lancaster, a dinner cruise on Lake Champlain, the Trapp Family Inn and History Tour, the New England Maple Museum, Vermont Teddy Bear Factory and much more! Cost is $899 per person/double occupancy. Go to pittcoa.com/wp-content/uploads/Vermon-2.pdf for more details or call 752-1717, x201.
The Iceland: Land of Fire and Ice trip is being offered Oct. 4-11. The trip includes traditional Viking dinner/entertainment, Amphibian boat ride, tour of the Golden Circle, iconic Blue Lagoon, lunch at Fridheimar Farms and much more. Go to pittcoa.com/wp-content/uploads/10-04-Pitt-County-Senior-Center-COA-ICELAND-c23.041.pdf or call 752-1717, x201.
Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.