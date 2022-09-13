Email announcements to community@reflector.com for publication in The Standard and The Daily Reflector.
FFA Mum Sale
Greene Central FFA members are taking orders for garden mums for pick-up or deliveries. Mums are available in yellow, burgundy, purple, bronze, and white. Eight-inch pots are $5, 10-inch pots are $10, and 14-inch pots are $20. To have a student contact you, or to place an order, call the school at 747-3814, or email henrypasour@greene.k12.nc.us. Greenhouse hours for other plant sales are 8-12 on school days.
Ayden Color Run
The Ayden Chamber of Commerce is inviting community members to cheer on participants in the first 5k Color Bomb Business Fun Run from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 17. The run begins at Ayden Middle School and the finish line will be at the West Avenue Stage. Vendors will be at the finish line with music and line dancing. Visit aydenchamber.com for more information or to volunteer, or call 746-2266.
Pastor’s anniversary
Good Hope Free Will Baptist Church, 2506 Mill St., Winterville, will celebrate Pastor Alton K. Wooten’s 12th anniversary at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18. Michael Pretty of Joe’s Branch Free Will Baptist Church will be guest speaker.
County fair
The 102nd annual Pitt County American Legion Agricultural Fair will be held Sept. 20-25 at the fairgrounds, 3910 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway. Admission is $8, with children ages 4 and younger admitted free. Free parking is available. Visit pittfair.org.
Special service
Haddocks United American FWB church will celebrate its Women's and Men's Day Service at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25. Dr. Wayne Harrison will preach morning message. Music will be provided by The Anointed Pearls of Faith from Greenville. The church is located right off of N.C. 11, south of Winterville, at 111 Sunset Acres Lane.
Elm Grove fall festival
Elm Grove OFWBC, 5403 Weyerhaeuser Road, Ayden, will hold its annual fall festival with a country store and yard sale from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. The barbecue chicken plate sale for $10 per plate will be from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Plates include a half chicken, two vegetables a roll and dessert. Tickets for the plate sale are available at the door or call church office at 252-746-3534. A snack bar will open at 5:15 p.m. and the live auction starts at 6 p.m.
Wildlife Club youth day
A Youth Day will be held on Oct. 1 at the Pitt County Wildlife Club, 3029 N.C. 222, for youth 7 to 17 years old. A parents or guardian must remain with the youth at all times. Gates open at 11:15 a.m. The event starts at noon. It will feature several bays with .22 rifles to shoot and stations for air rifles, shotguns and archery. The event is free! Register by searching events at practiscore.com.
Winterville Tours
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society is hosting a historic town tour beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, in honor of the town's 125th anniversary. Town historian Jesse Riggs will lead the tour, which will be hosted by the Winterville Historical and Arts Society. The tours are free to help the community learn more about the town. They begin at Town Hall, 2571 Railroad St. Sign up at form.jotform.com/222304556521044 or call 252-321-2660 for more information or to book a special date for groups of 10 or more. Tours also will take place on Nov. 12.
Aces for Autism
“Duck Dynasty” star Willie Robertson will headline the ninth annual Samuel C. Robinson Aces for Autism Fundraiser at 7 p.m. on Monday Oct. 24, at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Robertson, a best-selling author and speaker, is CEO of Duck Commander and Buck Commander and was featured on an A&E network show with his family. Visit acesforautismnc.com for more information.
Grifton Museum
The Historic Museum and Indian Village of Grifton, 437 Creekshore Drive, is open 1-5 p.m. on Sunday. Appointments are also available by calling at 252-524-0190. Admission is always free.
Pitt County 4-H
Pitt County 4-H is offering a full array of in-person, hands-on programs and events for youth ages 5-12 through its 2022 Fall Programs and Events series. Programming provides opportunities for members to actively create lasting memories through fun and engaging activities. For more information, contact the local 4-H office at lsdail2@ncsu.edu or 902-1709.
Soup Kitchen
The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen at 3492 S. Walnut St. in Farmville serves hot meals from noon until 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The kitchen relies on donations and volunteers. To volunteer or for more info, call Janet Heath at 917-4563.