Nature Saturdays
The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Contentnea Creek, 949 Contentnea Lane, Grifton, hosts Nature Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. During this time, the park’s trails and play areas are open for visitors to explore. Visit atimeforscience.org.
Flu Shots
The Greene County Department of Public Health is offering flu shots Monday through Friday by appointment. There are more appointment opportunities on Fridays. Shots are $30. A high-dose flu vaccine (indicated for use in persons 65 years of age and older) are available for $70. Cash, check, MasterCard, and VISA are accepted. If you receive Blue Cross Blue Shield North Carolina, North Carolina State Health Plan, Medicare or Medicaid, please bring your card with you. Call 747-8181 to schedule and appointment.
Soup Kitchens
The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen at 3492 S. Walnut St. in Farmville serves hot meals from noon until 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The kitchen relies on donations and volunteers. To volunteer or for more info, call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum in the old Dixon Medical Building, 554 Second St., is now open from 10:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. The museum will continue to open 2-5 p.m. every fourth Sunday. Times can also be scheduled by appointment by calling 252-746-4209. As always, there is no admission fee, but donations are welcome.
Grifton Museum
The Historic Museum and Indian Village of Grifton, 437 Creekshore Drive, is open 1-5 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of each month. Appointments are also available by calling 252-524-0190. Admission is free.
History Speaks
Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum, 4570 County Home Road, will hold a History Speaks event, “Old Time Folk Music: An Afternoon with Michael and Donna Fox,” at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, in the Eagles School. The Foxes will play and talk about the history of music-making in families and communities. The audience may participate with hand-made instruments that will be available or bring your own. A $5 donation is suggested for the family-friendly event. Visit www.ecvillageand farmmuseum.com.
Black Composers Concert
The Pitt Community College Music Department will present its annual Black Composers Concert at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Koinonia Christian Center, 1405 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The concert will feature performances from the PCC Symphony Orchestra, the Emerald City Big Band, the PCC Chorale, Elements of Praise, the PCC Jazz Band, the J.H. Rose High School choir, and for the first time on this concert, the Eastern Youth Orchestra. The program will include music from Joseph Bologne and Chevalier de Saint-Georges to Stevie Wonder. The audience will be invited to join in singing Roland Carter’s Arrangement of “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Admission is free but donations will be collected. For information, please contact R. Michael Stephenson at rmstephenson701@my.pittcc.edu or (252) 493-7493.
Pancake supper
Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 3505 S. Walnut St., Farmville, will be starting the Lenten Season with the traditional pancake supper from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21. It will be in the fellowship hall and is open to the community. Plates of pancakes and sausage will be available to dine-in or take-out for an $8 donation. The proceeds and the plate offering will be used for the Outreach Ministry of the church including the Community Soup Kitchen across the street. For more info, call Cathy Holmes at 252-714-5930.
Ash Wednesday service
Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 3503 S. Walnut St., Farmville, will host a community Ash Wednesday service starting at 7 p.m. on Feb. 22 with Holy Eucharist and the Imposition of Ashes. The Rev. Bob Hudak from Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Pastor Rocky Stone from the Farmville Presbyterian Church and Pastor Morgan from the First Christian Church will lead the ecumenical-based service that is open to all. For more information, call Cathy Holmes at 252-714-5930.
Dining with Diabetes
The N.C. Cooperative Extension will offer a four-week Dining With Diabetes Online Series starting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21. The virtual program and cooking demonstrations are for adults 18 years and older at risk for type 2 diabetes, those with pre-diabetes and people who have type 2 diabetes or other insulin-resistant conditions and their families and caregivers. Classes run 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays through March 14. Contact Taneisha Armstrong at tsarmstr@ncsu.edu for more information. Register at go.ncsu.edu/dwd-register.
Indoor RC Racing
The First Indoor Rally Race to Beat ALS will begin at 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, at the Pitt Community College Goess Student Center, 169 Bulldog Run. Drivers will race identically prepared remote-controlled cars, eight cars at a time inside the student center. Eight races will be held. Each driver will have five minutes to practice and five minutes to race. Gold sponsorships are available for $500 and silver sponsorships are available for $250 for 24 of 32 racing slots. The remaining slots for the public are $35. For more information contact Kip Sloan, afsjr1@gmail.com, and 252-355-3180.
Senior legislature
Greene County Senior Services will celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the N.C. Senior Tar Heel Legislature at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, at the center, 104 Greenridge Road, Snow Hill. The senior legislature was created as a nonpartisan, unicameral body by the General Assembly in 1993 to identify the most pressing issues facing older adults across the stat. Greene County’s NCSTHL Rep. Elliotte Ashburn will share a program about their work and announce the group’s top five legislative priorities for consideration by the NC General Assembly in the 2023-24 legislative cycle. Greene County Senior Services will provide refreshments, Visit www.ncseniortarheellegislature.org.
Chili Sale
Farmville Boy Scouts of America Troop 25 will hold its Feast of the East Chili Sale 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Scout Hut, 3459 Park St. Take-out pints of chili and Scout Cobbler dessert will be available for $10. Purchase tickets from Troop 25 Scouts or call 252-714-7644 for more information.
Learn to Quilt Workshop
The Greenville Quilters Guild will hold a “Learn to Quilt Workshop” from 9-3 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Quilt Lizzy, 4260 S. Lee St., Ayden. Participants will be shown cutting, piecing, appliqueing, making the quilt sandwich, binding and hand and machine quilting. Students will make a block to take home. Basic sewing skills are recommended but not required. Machines and supplies will be provided. Participants need to bring their own lunch. Cost is $15, paid in advance. Class size is limited. To register, call 252-717-4279.
Geektackular
Geektackular 2023 Comic Book and Toy Show will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, at American Legion Post 39, 403 Saint Andrews Drive. Free admission. Visit facebook.com/g3ektacular or call 252-565-2352.
CoopStrong
The CoopStrong 4-mile run, 4-mile ruck and 1-mile fun run/walk to honor the memory of Nelson Cooper and to support CoopStrong begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, at E.B. Aycock Middle School, 1325 Red Banks Road. CoopStrong is a charitable fund of The Community Foundation of NC East that supports ECU scholarships, ALS research and families living with ALS. CoopStrong race T-shirts are guaranteed to everyone entered by March 5 at runsignup.com/race/nc/greenville/coopstrong. Packet pick up will be 4-6 p.m. March 24 at Fleet Feet Sports, 207 E. Arlington Blvd. or starting at 7:30 a.m. on race day.
Renaissance Fair
The Eastern North Carolina Renaissance Fair will be held 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 22-Sunday, April 23, at the Lenoir County Fairgrounds, 401 Fairgrounds Road, Kinston. The outdoor family festival will features music, pageantry, jousting, food and drink, games, pirates, Vikings and more. Visit www.encrenfaire.com for details and ticket information.
The Peking Acrobats
The S. Rudolph Alexander Performing Arts Series will present the Peking Acrobats at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, at Wright Auditorium on ECUs main campus. The troupe has been entertaining audiences throughout the United States for more than 30 years and have had two six-week engagements on Broadway. With the Stars of the Shanghai Circus, they’ll perform trick-cycling, precision tumbling, juggling, somersaulting, and gymnastics. Tickets are $35. Visit artscomm.ecu.edu/alexander-series for more information.
Medicine Drop
Operation Medicine Drop will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, at ECU Health Wellness Center, 2610 Stantonsburg Road. Residents can dispose of old and unneeded medications to help protect children and the water supply. Safe Kids Pitt County, the Pitt County Coalition on Substance Use and the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office are sponsoring the event. Call Ellen Walston at 847-8532 for information.
NAMI meetings
The National Alliance on Mental Illness in Pitt County holds an education and support meeting at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month in Room 209 at Covenant Church, 4015 Corey Road, for individuals who are experiencing a mental illness, family members who have a loved one with a mental illness, mental health professionals and concerned community members. Family support group meetings are at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of the month in Room 208. The group welcomes anyone age 18 or older who has a family member with a mental illness. Email namipittco@gmail.com or call 252-902-6264.
Family Chess Club
The Family Chess Club meets from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday at Apt To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower Road, Suite B, Winterville. Chess lectures will be from 6-7 p.m. Chess sets are provided. All levels of players are welcome. The club is an affiliate of the United States Chess Federation and conducts sanctioned chess tournaments on occasion. Direct any questions to President Jerry Skinner, (252) 209-4148 or email howlandbakerjarvis@yahoo.com.
PITTCycle Fridays
Items that have been discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station but can be upcycled into usable items are posted to facebook.com/PittCountySWR each Friday. Once posted, residents can claim items by commenting on the post using a “first claimed, first reserved” system, similar to Facebook Marketplace. Once reserved, the first claim holder must pick up the item at the Transfer Station by 4 p.m. on the following Thursday. Items not picked up will be re-posted at a later time. Visit pittcountync.gov/769/PittCycle-Fridays.
Flu shots
The Pitt County Health Department is now providing free flu immunizations for uninsured individuals. Appointments are required for immunization services. Call 252-902-2449 to schedule an appointment.
GC Senior Center
The Greene County Senior Center, 104 Greenridge Road, Snow Hill, is holding the following free programs beginning in January. Call (252) 747-5436 for registration assistance and information.
Bingocize, 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Tai chi for arthritis/fall prevention, 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoons.
Tax preparation services for Greene County senior citizens: Feb 17 and March 17 by appointment.
Blood pressure and blood sugar checks offered by Greene County Health Care at 10:30 a.m. on the third Wednesday of each month.
Family caregiver support: Zoom support group meeting, 1 p.m. second Wednesday of each month; Family caregivers breakfast, 9 a.m. second Thursday of each month.
Needleworkers guild meeting 2 p.m. every Tuesday. Open to any type of needlework.
Electronic devices class 12:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. Classes cover basic computer skills; set up a new tablet, laptop or phone; email assistance; security concerns dealing with phone, computer, home; social media setup; internet browsing; downloading apps, texting, messaging and Zoom.
Animal adoptions
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Drive, is open by appointment only from 1-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit hsecarolina.org or email HSECgeneral@gmail.com for an adoption application, which must be approved before an appointment is scheduled. Call 413-7247. The organization always is in need of foster families provide temporary care for kittens, puppies, dogs, and cats. Visit hsecarolina.org/become-a-foster.
Pitt County Animal Services, 4550 County Home Road, is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays by appointment only for adoptions. No owner surrenders are available. Call 902-1725. Visit petango.com/pittshelter to view animals available for adoption. Animal services offers several volunteer opportunities including dog walking, doggie day out and reading buddy programs. Visit pittcountync.gov/153/Animal-Services
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging announced the following classes and programs for January at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration is required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
{li class=”p1”}Zumba Gold, 10:30-11:15 a.m. every Tuesday and Saturday. Donation requested.{/li}{li class=”p1”}Yoga for Every Body, 11:15 a.m. to noon, Tuesday and Saturday. Donation requested.{/li}{li class=”p1”}Senior Fitness Class, 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. Cost is $1.{/li}{li class=”p1”}Cardio Dance 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Wednesdays. Cost is $4.{/li}
Chair Fitness Class, 10-11 a.m. Wednesdays. Cost is $1.
Soul Line Dancing, 11 a.m.-noon Mondays and Wednesdays. Cost is $4.
Road to Resources: Resources for the Hard of Hearing, 2-3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20.
Healthy Aging Station Rotation, 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Jewelry Class: 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22. Cost is $5.
Advance Care Planning Class, 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, March 8. Picture identification required to complete documents.
Spring Gardening Class, 2-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8. Class is free, but seating is limited.
Living a Healthy Life With Chronic Conditions, 9-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, March 14-April 18.
Beginner Wood Carving, 1:30-3 p.m. Thursdays, March 16-April 20. Cost is $40 and includes all supplies.
The Council on Aging is accepting vendor applications for the 2023 Spring Fest. Applications are available by requesting at cshimer@pittcoa.com.
