Email announcements to community@reflector.com for publication in The Standard and The Daily Reflector.
Elm Grove fall festival
Elm Grove OFWBC, 5403 Weyerhaeuser Road, Ayden, will hold its annual fall festival with a country store and yard sale from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. The barbecue chicken plate sale for $10 per plate will be from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Plates include a half chicken, two vegetables a roll and dessert. Tickets for the plate sale are available at the door or call church office at 252-746-3534. A snack bar will open at 5:15 p.m. and the live auction starts at 6 p.m.
Wildlife Club youth day
A Youth Day will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Pitt County Wildlife Club, 3029 N.C. 222, for youth 7 to 17 years old. A parent or guardian must remain with the youth at all times. Gates open at 11:15 a.m. The event starts at noon. It will feature several bays with .22 rifles to shoot and stations for air rifles, shotguns and archery. The event is free! Register by searching events at practiscore.com.
Harvest Festival
Home Place Strawberries & More, 3055 Chinquapin Road, Farmville, will hold its annual Harvest Festival 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. The event will feature vendors, a food truck, hayrides, barrel rides, farm animals, a corn maze, homemade ice cream, pumpkins, mums and more.
Impact luncheon
The Center for Family Violence Prevention annual IMPACT Event will be held from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S. W. Greenville Blvd. The theme is “Silent Shame-Driving Awareness for Emotional Abuse.” Guest speaker will be author, minister and domestic violence survivor Jan Newell-Byrd. Tickets are $50 each. Visit www.c4fvp.org.
ECVC banquet
Eastern Carolina Vocational Center’s 57th Anniversary Banquet and Celebration of National Disability Employment Awareness Month will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at Rock Springs Center, 4025 N.C. 43 North. Guest speaker will be singer-songwriter and author Mario Arnauz Bonds. Born with Morning Glory Syndrome, a degenerative condition that gradually destroyed the optic nerve in both of his eyes, Bonds was blind by age 9. Individual reservations are $55 each. Visit ecvcinc.com/annual-banquet.
BBQ, Bluegrass & Brew
NC Stop Human Trafficking will host BBQ, Bluegrass & Brew at 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7, at the Barn on Saint Andrews, 400 Saint Andrews Drive, Greenville. The annual fall benefit is the nonprofit's largest event with proceeds going to its education and training programs, collaborative/coalition efforts and advocacy work. It will feature the Martin County Ramblers, an extensive silent auction, delicious barbecue and beer. Sponsorships are available. Visit ncstophumantrafficking.org/2022-bbq-bluegrass-brew for information and tickets.
Sportsman's Giveaway
The Snow Hill and Shine fire departments will hold the 8th Annual Sportman's Giveaway on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 201 Carolina Drive in Snow Hill. Doors open at noon and the drawing begins at 1. Tickets are $20 for a chance at 36 prizes including handguns, rifles and shotguns as well as cash prizes ranging from $400 to $10,000. Free food and drinks. Visit shinefireandems.com.
Gospel program
Haddock's UAFWB Church, 111 Sunset Acres Lane, Winterville, is holding a benefit program for the church at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, featuring The Hearts of Men of Rocky Mount, The Anointed Pearls of Faith of Greenville, Long John and The Silver Stars of Cove City, The Gospel Crusaders of Kinston and Nate and The Anointed Angels of Ayden. For further information contact Elderess Doris Barnes at 714-0151.
GVFD plate sale
The Grifton Volunteer Fire Department 6881 S. Highland Blvd., will hold its annual Fireman's Day Barbecue Plate Fundraiser starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. Plates include barbecued pork, green beans, red potatoes and hushpuppies for $8 each. Dine in or take out.
Fall Festival
The Pitt County Council on Aging 4551 County Home Road, will hold its FallFest 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. The event will include entertainment, a barbecue plate sale and lot of vendors offering handmade pottery, clocks, wood crosses and nativities, crocheted sweaters, kitchen textiles, holiday wreaths and decor, handcrafted jewelry, pillows and pillow covers, gourmet foods, candles, fall decor, skin care, nautical decor and more. Shop local while supporting Meals on Wheels!
Winterville Tours
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society is hosting a historic town tour beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, in honor of the town's 125th anniversary. Town historian Jesse Riggs will lead the tour, which will be hosted by the Winterville Historical and Arts Society. The tours are free to help the community learn more about the town. They begin at Town Hall, 2571 Railroad St. Sign up at htttps://form.jotform.com/222304556521044 or call 252-321-2660 for more information or to book a special date for groups of 10 or more. Tours also will take place on Nov. 12.
Ukraine Missions
A program on missions for Ukraine and its people, who are in a war with Russia, is planned at 3 p.m. Oct. 16 at Winterville Church of Christ, 3170 Church St., Ext., Winterville. Steve Boles of Mission to Ukraine and avid supporter Debbie Butler will discuss their efforts and how people can help. For more information, call 252-757-3788 or email info@wintervillechurchofchrist.org.
Legacy Days
John Lawson Legacy Days in Grifton will take place Oct. 21-22. Contact Beverly Craft at beverlycraft79@gmail.com.
Aces for Autism
“Duck Dynasty” star Willie Robertson will headline the ninth annual Samuel C. Robinson Aces for Autism Fundraiser at 7 p.m. Oct. 24, at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Robertson, a best-selling author and speaker, is CEO of Duck Commander and Buck Commander and was featured on an A&E network show with his family. Visit acesforautismnc.com for more information.
Trunk or treat
Several Snow Hill organizations will host a trunk or treat from 6-10 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, at the Greene County Sports Complex, 84 N. Perry Drive. The event will feature bounce house, face painting, food vendors, a DJ and more. It's sponsored by the Snow Hill Police Department, the Greene County Sheriff's Office, Greene County EMS, Snow Hill Fire Department and the Greene Central High School National Honor Society.