Email announcements to community@reflector.com for publication in The Standard and The Daily Reflector
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum in the old Dixon Medical Building, 554 Second St., has new weekly hours. The museum will now be open from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Friday hours were added to coordinate with the Town of Ayden’s new First Friday initiative. The museum will continue to open 2-5 p.m. every fourth Sunday. Times can also be scheduled by appointment by calling 746-4209. As always, there is no admission fee, but donations are welcome.
‘Second Samuel’
Farmville Community Arts Council, 3723 N. Main St., Farmville, will present “Second Samuel” at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6, with a matinee at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 7. The play, set in the 1940s, is about a secret that turns a small, Southern town upside down. Tickets are limited; no balcony seating is available. Tickets are $15-$20, with a discount for FCAC members. Visit showtix4u.com/event-details/73642.
Winterville Concert Series
The Spiritualaires and Nu Mynistree will perform 3-5 p.m. Sunday, May 7, as part of the The Winterville Historical & Arts Society’s spring concert series at the Winterville Depot, 217 Worthington St. Shannon Baker and Sometime Soon will perform 7-9 p.m. Friday, May 12. Tickets are $10 and are available through EventBright: eventbrite.com/cc/winterville-historical-arts-society-1977249. Shows are limited to 60 guests.
GC Senior Center
The Greene County Senior Center, 104 Greenridge Road, Snow Hill, is holding the following free programs. Call 747-5436 for registration assistance and information.
Bingocize, 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Tai chi for arthritis/fall prevention, 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoons.
Blood pressure and blood sugar checks offered by Greene County Health Care at 10:30 a.m. on the third Wednesday of each month.
Family caregiver support: Zoom support group meeting, 1 p.m. second Wednesday of each month; Family caregivers breakfast, 9 a.m. second Thursday of each month.
Needleworkers guild meeting 2 p.m. every Tuesday.
Electronic devices class 12:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. Classes cover basic computer skills; set up a new tablet, laptop or phone; email assistance; security concerns dealing with phone, computer, home; social media setup; internet browsing; downloading apps, texting, messaging and Zoom.
Post 151 meeting
Farmville American Legion Post 151 meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at Farmville Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St. The next meeting is on May 8.
Master Gardeners
Extension Master Gardeners of Pitt County will host a plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon on May 20 at the Pitt County Arboretum, 403 Government Circle. The gates open at 9 a.m. for friends of the arboretum and 10 a.m. for others. Friends memberships may be purchased at the gate. Volunteers have potted more than 700 plants in preparation for this year’s sale. The plants range from small perennials to larger shrubs. These are in addition to the plants that master gardeners are growing in their own yards to donate to the plant sale.
NAMI meetings
The National Alliance on Mental Illness in Pitt County holds an education and support meeting at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month in Room 209 at Covenant Church, 4015 Corey Road, for individuals who are experiencing a mental illness, family members who have a loved one with a mental illness, mental health professionals and concerned community members. Family support group meetings are at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of the month in Room 208. The group welcomes anyone age 18 or older who has a family member with a mental illness. Email namipittco@gmail.com or call 902-6264.
Bow Wow Bingo
Spay Today and the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will host Bow Wow Bingo on the second Tuesday of every month at Pitt County Community Schools and Recreation, 4561 County Home Road, starting May 9. Doors open at 6 p.m. and play begins at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $20 which includes six cards to all regular bingo games. Three-card jackpot sheets are sold separately for $3. Chips, cookies, water and drinks will be sold. Proceeds support the organizations.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, will be open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. For more information call 902-1724 or visit www.PittCountyNC.gov/MarketEvents.
Garden tour
The Pitt County Arboretum, 403 Government Circle, offers free fun and educational garden tour experiences at noon on the second Friday of the month. The Northside Plant Walks utilize the arboretum and the Northside Walking Trail to tell a unique story about different plants with each tour. Every tour has a different theme designed to answer questions gardeners have about finding the right plants for their home landscapes. Visitors will not only learn about the plants on the tour, but also get their steps in as they walk the grounds to observe and learn about the featured plants. Attendance is free but participants are asked to pre-register at www.eventbrite.com/e/showy-spring-bloomers-tickets-598038889417. Upcoming tours are:
April 14: Showy spring bloomers
May 12: Hidden landscape gems
June 9: Plants you won’t find in your neighbor’s yard
July 14: Plants that can stand the heat
Aug. 11: Plants that star in the shade
Sept. 8: Noteworthy N.C. natives
Oct. 13: Gall foliage fan favorites
Nature Saturdays
The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Contentnea Creek, 949 Contentnea Lane, Grifton, hosts Nature Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. During this time, the park’s trails and play areas are open for visitors to explore. Visit atimeforscience.org.
Pressure Canner Testing
Ready for home canning season? Check Your canner first. The Pitt County Extension Agency will be having free dial gauge testing by appointment only. Contact agent Taneisha Armstrong, at 902-1714 or taneisha_armstrong@ncsu.edu
Winterville Museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society, 2543 Church St., opens the Winterville Museum from 3-5 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month. Located in the Cox-Ange House, the museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660 for more information or to schedule private or group tours.
Grifton Museum
The Historic Museum and Indian Village of Grifton, 437 Creekshore Drive, is open 1-5 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of each month. Appointments are also available by calling at 252-524-0190. Admission is always free.
Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.