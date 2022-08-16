Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Soup Kitchen
The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen at 3492 S. Walnut St. in Farmville serves hot meals from noon until 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The kitchen relies on donations and volunteers. To volunteer or for more info, call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum in the old Dixon Medical Building, 554 Second St., is now open from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. The museum will continue to open 2-5 p.m. every fourth Sunday. Times also can be scheduled by appointment by calling 252-746-4209. As always, there is no admission fee, but donations are welcomed.
Nature Saturdays
The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Contentnea Creek, 949 Contentnea Lane, Grifton, hosts Nature Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. During this time, the park’s trails and play areas are open for visitors to explore. Visit atimeforscience.org.
Candidate Conversations
The Democratic Women of Pitt County will hold its Candidate's Conversation from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Alice Keene Center, 4561 County Home Road. Come out and hear candidates address issues and concerns collected from surveys of random citizens in the community prior to the upcoming November elections.
Pickleball preview
A free pickleball preview event will be held from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Farmville Municipal Athletic Park, 4240 W. Horne Ave. The event is designed to help ages 13 and older to learn the basics of the sport. Bring water, sunscreen and a paddle. Email info@tennisbloc.com for more information.
Men's Day
Invitation A.M.E. Zion Church, 2156 Griffin Road in Snow Hill, will celebrate its annual Men’s Day Program at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21. The program will feature the soul-stirring music of the Greene County Community Male Chorus in a free gospel concert. The Men’s Day committee cordially invites the public to come hear an inspiring message, enjoy gospel music and experience Christian fellowship! All guests are kindly asked to wear a mask.
Grifton Museum
The Historic Museum and Indian Village of Grifton, 437 Creekshore Drive, is open 1-5 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of each month. Appointments are also available by calling at 252-524-0190. Admission is always free.
Back to School Bash
The Back to School Bash community event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, on the ground of First Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St., Farmville. The event will have free kids' activities, free food (while supplies last), a bouncy house, and a parent resource fair. Donations of school supplies will be accepted to give to Sugg/Bundy Elementary School in Farmville. For more information, email Melinda Sampson at melindasampsontoh@gmail.com
Legacy Days
John Lawson Legacy Days in Grifton, NC will take place Oct. 21-22. Contact Beverly Craft at beverlycraft79@gmail.com.
Ultimate Pregame Party
The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain will hold its ultimate pregame party fundraiser at 7 p.m. on Aug. 25 at the Trade Club at Townebank Tower, Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The event will feature food, fun, live music from Blazin' Keys Dueling Pianos and a silent auction to benefit the clubs. Visit one.bidpal.net/2022upgp/welcome for more information and tickets.
‘The Taming of the Shrew’
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will host performances of Shakespeare’s "The Taming of the Shrew" at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 18-20 and Aug. 25-27. Additional matinee performances are scheduled for 2 p.m. Aug. 20-21 and Aug. 27 Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for seniors and students. For more information, visit magnoliaartscenter.com.
USA Dance
USA Dance will return to Turnage Theater, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C., 6:30-7 p.m. on Aug. 20 with a special dance lesson in West Coast Swing with Debbie Tuttle. The dance party is from 7-9 p.m. Cost is $10 per person. No partner required. Also available, open dance at Stanly Hall in New Bern 7-9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19. Tuttle also holds West Coast Swing lessons every Wednesday at Washington Yacht Club. See her facebook page for details.
FACE yard sale
FACE of Pitt County (Families Aligned with Community and Education) will hold its annual yard sale to support its free after-school tutoring program from 7-11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, at 402 Baywood Drive in Winterville, off Fire Tower Road near Sam Jones BBQ. Donations can be dropped off at the same address. Please contact Emily at 252-902-4426 to set up a drop-off time or arrange for a pickup.
A Night of Hope
Major League Baseball all-star Darryl Strawberry and world champion water skier Kristi Overton Johnson will headline a fundraising event for Victorious Living Magazine’s prison outreach on Thursday, Sept. 15. The event will be held at Lake Kristi, 3933 Mobley’s Bridge Road, Grimesland. It will include ballpark food and fellowship from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and the Night of Hope event will be from 6:45-8 p.m. Corporate event sponsorships are available. General admission is $50 for adults and $25 for children 12-16.
Blessing of the Badges
Interfaith Clergy Standing for the Community will hold its blessing of the badges for all first responders from 12:15-1:30 p.m. Sept. 29 at First Christian Church, 2810 E. 14th St. Masks will be required for guests and participants. The event also will be presented live on Facebook. Call 717-9600 for information.
Impact luncheon
The Center for Family Violence Prevention annual IMPACT Event will be held from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The theme is “Silent Shame - Driving Awareness for Emotional Abuse.” Guest speaker will be author, minister and domestic violence survivor Jan Newell-Byrd. Tickets are $50 each. Visit www.c4fvp.org.
ECVC banquet
Eastern Carolina Vocational Center’s 57th Anniversary Banquet and Celebration of National Disability Employment Awareness Month will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at Rock Springs Center, 4025 N.C. 43 North. Guest speaker will be singer-songwriter and author Mario Arnauz Bonds. Born with Morning Glory Syndrome, a degenerative condition that gradually destroyed the optic nerve in both of his eyes, Bonds was blind by age 9. Individual reservations are $55 each. Visit ecvcinc.com/annual-banquet.
Celebrate Life banquet
Friends of Carolina Pregnancy Center will host the annual Celebrate Life banquet at 6:45 p.m. Oct. 13 at Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The fundraising event is free to attend. Visit FriendsOfCPC.org to preregister.
Aces for Autism
“Duck Dynasty” star Willie Robertson will headline the ninth annual Samuel C. Robinson Aces for Autism Fundraiser at 7 p.m. Oct. 24, at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Robertson, a best-selling author and speaker, is CEO of Duck Commander and Buck Commander and was featured on an A&E network show with his family. Visit acesforautismnc.com for more information.
Family Chess Club
The Family Chess Club meets from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday at Apt To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower Road, Suite B, Winterville. Chess lectures will be from 6-7 p.m. Chess sets are provided. All levels of players are welcome. The club is an affiliate of the United States Chess Federation and conducts sanctioned chess
PITTCycle Fridays
Items that have been discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station but can be upcycled into usable items are posted to facebook.com/PittCountySWR each Friday. Once posted, residents can claim items by commenting on the post using a “first claimed, first reserved” system, similar to Facebook Marketplace. Once reserved, the first claim holder must pick up the item at the Transfer Station by 4 p.m. on the following Thursday. Items not picked up will be re-posted at a later time. Visit pittcountync.gov/769/PittCycle-Fridays.
Animal adoptions
- The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Drive, is open by appointment only from 1-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit hsecarolina.org or email HSECgeneral@gmail.com for an adoption application, which must be approved before an appointment is scheduled. Call 413-7247. The organization always is in need of foster families provide temporary care for kittens, puppies, dogs, and cats. Visit hsecarolina.org/become-a-foster.
- Pitt County Animal Services, 4550 County Home Road, is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays by appointment only for adoptions. No owner surrenders are available. Call 902-1725. Visit petango.com/pittshelter to view animals available for adoption. Animal services offers several volunteer opportunities including dog walking, doggie day out and reading buddy programs. Visit pittcountync.gov/153/Animal-Services
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration is required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
- Soul Line Dancing 11 a.m. Mondays. Please register. Cost is $4.
- Zumba Gold, zumba for active older adults, 10:30-11:30, Tuesdays. No registration required.
- Senior fitness classes, 1-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. No registration required.
- Forget Counting Sheep: How to Get Quality Sleep to Keep Your Brain Healthy, 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23.
- Jewelry Class: Bracelets, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24. Cost is $5.
- Trip to Harrah’s Resort and Casino, Cherokee, Oct. 24-26. Visit pittcoa.com/upcoming-events/trips-2/ or call 752-1717, Ext. 201.