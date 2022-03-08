Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Museum opening
The Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum, 4570 County Home Road, will reopen for the season from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, featuring a program and demonstrations by the Tar River beekeepers on “Pollinators — Our Bee Friends,” and tours. On Tuesday, March 15, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., learn how to make beeswax furniture polish and take home samples. All activities are open to children. Cost is $5 adults and $3 for children with discounts for members. Visit easterncarolinavillage.org/.
Ladies annual tea party
Elm Grove Original Free Will Baptist Church, 5403 Weyerhaeuser Road, Ayden, will hold its ladies' annual tea party starting at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, with a marketplace sale. The event features cookies and tea at 11 a.m. followed by music with Sue Lynn Whitehurst, a noon lunch, dessert, a loving message from Chandler Whitford and prizes including an award for the best old-fashioned hat. Tickets are $18 and $20 with proceeds going to youth summer camp expenses. Call 746-3534.
Celtic Music
Celebrate the season of green enjoying the music of Twisted Knot, Celtic band led by Mamie Dixon, at R.A. Fountain General Store at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, the Saturday before St Patrick’s Day. Tickets are $15 reserved, $13 general admission. Call 252-749-3228 or visit rafountain.com/events/.
Pastor installation
Haddocks United American FWB Church, 111 Sunset Acres Lane, off of N.C. 11, Winterville, will hold an installation service for their new pastor, Wayne Harrison, at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 13. All are welcome.
Post 151 meeting
Farmville American Legion Post 151 meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at Farmville Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St. The next meeting is on March 14.
Blood drive
First Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St., Farmville is hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive to help meet the urgent need for blood 3-7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15. Walk-ins are welcome. Appointments also are available by going to redcrossblood.org or using the Red Cross Blood Donor App. Masks required.
Boys and Girls State
The Greenville American Legion Post 39 is seeking high school juniors who would like to attend the Tar Heel Boys or Girls State program in June. The post will sponsor and pay the tuition for selected delegates to attend the weeklong camp at Catawba College. Delegates get hands-on experience in forming and running all levels of N.C. state government while developing leadership and communication skills. Contact the Pitt County chairman at (402) 690-1129 for more information and to begin the application process by March 15.
The Four In Christ will be in concert at 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 20, at Kings Crossroads FWB Church. The Church is located 10 miles west of Greenville between Farmville and Falkland at 2080 Seven Pines Road. The public is cordially invited to attend. For more information contact, Judy Jones at 252-714-2440.
Black composers concert
The PCC Music Department is presenting its Black Composers Concert at 7 p.m. on March 22 at Koinonia Christian Center, 1405 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The PCC Symphony Orchestra, Emerald City Big Band, Elements of Praise, the ECU Gospel Choir and several PCC student groups will be performing. Featured music includes Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s “Petite Suite De Concert,” a tribute to the Count Basie Orchestra and pieces from Stevie Wonder and Jon Batiste. Donations will be accepted to support the PCC music program and the ECU gospel choir. Contact Michael Stephenson at rstephenson@email.pittcc.edu or (252) 493-7493.
Sailing course
The Pamlico Sail & Power Squadron, now America's Boating Club of the Pamlico, is providing a course for recreational sailors and boaters March 23 through May 11 at First Presbyterian Church, 211 W. Second St., Washington, N.C. Cost is $75 for members or $125 for non-members; no additional cost for a couple sharing materials. Visit https://pamlicosailandpowersquadron.org/. Register by March 16 by emailing pspsed@gmail.com or call 919-208-1893.
The Platinum Divas Car and Truck Club will hold its annual Easter Event at Ayden Veterans Park on Third Street from 2-6 p.m. on April 16. The event will include an egg hunt with more than 1,000 eggs and other activities for children. Special guests include Exquisite Cheer & Dance and D.J. O. B.A.S.S. Platinum Divaz is a nonprofit organization established in 2011 to give back to the community. The event is free and open to everyone.
Chess club
The Family Chess Club offers chess lectures and games for children 3 and older 6-8 p.m. on Tuesdays at Apt To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower Road, Suite B, Winterville. Wednesday evenings are weekly open play nights from 6-9 p.m. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Chess sets are provided. Contact Jerry Skinner at 209-4148 or howlandbakerjarvis@yahoo.com.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
- Instructor training for chronic conditions class, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 14-15. Volunteers are needed. If you have an interest in teaching, please contact Jodi at 752-1717, Ext. 213
- “My Parents Got Old! Now What Do I Do?” support program for people entering the caregiving phase 10-11 a.m. Monday, March 14.
- Beginner wood carving classes 1-2:30 p.m. Thursdays, March 17-April 21. Cost is $35.
- Road to Resources: Resources for Cancer Patients and Victims 3-4 p.m. Monday, March 21.
- Jewelry class 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, March 23.
- Positive Approach to Care, Teepa Snow’s renowned approach to improving quality of life for persons with dementia and their caregivers, 1-3 p.m., Tuesday, March 22.
- An American Sunrise book discussion, 2-3 p.m. Thursday, March 24. Facilitator will be Dr. Kirsten Squint, associate professor of English and Whichard Distinguished Professor in the Humanities. The author, Joy Harjo, is the Poet Laureate of the United States.
- “Springtime in Charleston” trip reservation are ongoing. The three-day/two-night package includes a tour of Charleston, a dinner cruise, Magnolia Plantation and more! Dates are April 5-7. This trip starts at $459 per person/double occupancy.
Cypress Group meeting
The Cypress Group of the NC Sierra Club will hold a presentation on crypto mining at 7 p.m. Monday, March 14, via Zoom. Presenter Kip Sloan is a computer programmer and member of the “Say No to Crypto/North of the River Association.” He will explain data mining, why crypto is so energy-intensive, and the efforts of local activists to combat crypto-mining. Visit meetup.com/Cypress-Group/ for a link to the meeting, which opens at 6:45 p.m. Contact Mary Alsentzer malsentzer@rsnet.org
Tea Party
The Eastern NC Tea Party will meet at t 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16, at Parker's Barbecue, 3109 S. Memorial Drive. The guest speaker will be Michael Smart, the U.S. regional director of The John Birch Society. He will present on cultural Marxism. Please share this information with college students and other young Pitt County residents.
St. Patrick’s Day Party
The Arts of the Pamlico is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day Party at the Historic Turnage Theater at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 17. The party will feature a concert by Twisted Knot including rousing Irish pub songs, sea shanties and classic favorites like “Danny Boy.” A cash bar will be open and tickets are $15. See artsofthepamlico.org or call 252-946-2504 for tickets or more information.
Oratorical contest
Applications to participate in the Optimist Club of Greenville's annual youth oratorical contest are due March 11. The contest will be held at 10 a.m. on March 19. Contestants will present a 4-5 minute presentation on the theme “Staying Optimistic in Challenging Times.” The two top speakers receive medallions and will have an opportunity to compete for scholarships. Visit www.greenvilleoptimists.org for requirements and to enter or email entries@greenvilleoptimists.
USA Dance