Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum in the old Dixon Medical Building on Second Street will be open 2-5 p.m. on Sunday. Exhibits include a doll and dollhouse display and rooms dedicated to education history, area military involvement, medical service history and a nod to tobacco farming. An homage to barbecue history is underway. There is no admission fee, but donations are welcomed and go toward the expansion of future exhibits. Call 746-4209 or visit www.aydenhistoricalandartssociety.com.
D-Day Celebration
The Walstonburg American Legion Post 332 is hosting a D-Day Celebration on June 6. The event honors American heroes, veterans, military fallen and frontline COVID warriors. The American Legion welcomes all to the event and is seeking heroes to honor. Raffle tickets are also being sold. Contact Ray Holloman at 252-714-3954 for more information.
Book Signing
A book signing with Dr. Danny K. Hill will be held 10 a.m. to noon June 5 at the Grifton Public Library, 568 Queen St.
Youth vaccinations
Vidant Health is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations to children age 12-15 at the Greenville Vaccine Clinic, 2380 W. Arlington Blvd. Appointments can be made by calling 252-847-8000. A legal guardian must be present.
Youth gardening group
The 4-H Just Grow It group will begin meeting 4-5 p.m. every other Thursday starting today at the Pitt County Ag Center, 403 Government Circle, Greenville. The program helps youth 5-18 learn how to plant vegetables, care for plants and harvest a garden to eat! They also will explore soil, bugs, plant problems and have a lot of hands-on fun. Register by calling (252) 902-1709 or by creating a 4-H account and choosing "Pitt County Just Grow It" in the events section at: https://v2.4honline.com/. This program is free.
Organ recitals
The East Carolina Musical Arts Education Foundation announces its 2021 Summer Organ Recital Series celebrating the 15th anniversary of the installation of The Perkins and Wells Memorial Organ, C.B. Fisk Opus 126, in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Performances begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26, and will take place every Wednesday at the same time through June 30. Attendance will be limited to 75 masked individuals. For a complete listing of the organists and composers whose music will be performed, go to www.opus126.com. Online registration is available at this website.
Food Giveaway
The St. Vincent de Paul Society will provide food bags curbside at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2700 E. Fourth St., Greenville, from 11 a.m. to noon on June 1. Food is distributed every other Tuesday.
'Nunsense' auditions
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., Greenville, is hosting auditions for “Nunsense,” a musical that will mark the community theater’s return to the stage this summer. Five actors are sought for soprano and mezzo-soprano roles for the popular comedy about the Little Sisters of Hoboken. Auditions continue weekends through the end of May. There is no open call; all auditions will be conducted individually. To schedule an audition time, email mitchatmagnolia@yahoo.com or text 468-8708.
Boat handling course
The Pamlico Sail & Power Squadron will offer an updated boat handling course made up of six seminars that take boaters beyond basic skills to build confidence to boat safely. The course is over six Tuesdays starting June 15 in Cypress Landing Marina, 200 Marina Drive, Chocowinity. Cost $80 for individuals $90 for couples sharing materials and $100 for non-members. Register by June 6 by emailing pspsed@gmail.com or calling 919-208-1893
Art museum history
The Pitt County Historical Society is sponsoring a public webinar on the history of the Greenville Museum of Art 7-8:30 p.m. on Wednesday featuring executive director Trista Reis Porter. Porter's talk is entitled "Sixty Years of Art at the Flanagan House." This event is free but registration is required. To register, go to the "Events" tab of the PCHS website pittcountyhistoricalsociety.com. PCHS historian Roger Kammerer will introduce the webinar, and GMOA communicators and events director, Sim Asher, will moderate the discussion.
COVID-19 vaccinations
Moderna shots will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday at Antioch Church Ministries, 2659 Railroad St., Bell Arthur. No appointments are necessary. Participants must be at least 18.
History Speaks
The Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum invites will hold its History Speaks lecture at 7 p.m. today. Michael Ausbon, decorative arts curator at the N.C. Museum of History, will present “Behind the Veneer: Thomas Day, Master Craftsman.” Day, a free person of color, rose to become North Carolina’s most in-demand, pre-Civil War furniture maker. He established his shop in Milton in 1824, eventually employing 14 people. Learn about his life and style of art. To register go to https://bit.ly/3dXFq0h
Boating course
The Pamlico Sail & Power Squadron will offer the America's Boating Course 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 5 at the Cypress Landing clubhouse, 600 Club House Road, Chocowinity. The course qualifies participants for the state boat operator certificate. Cost is $30 for individuals or $40 for couples and includes materials. Register by May 31 by emailing pspsed@gmail.com or call 919-208-1893. Visit pamlicosailandpowersquadron.org for more information.
COVID testing
Vidant Health offers COVID-19 testing at the corner of Stantonsburg Road and Wellness Drive from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Insurance information will be collected from those who have it for CARES Act documentation, and visitors must have a photo ID. Results are expected within 24 hours. CVS and Walgreens pharmacies also offer no-cost testing by appointment. To find other options visit https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place.
Manage diabetes
Vidant Medical Center and the Pitt County Health Department are offering free virtual support groups for those needing help living with diabetes. Vidant's sessions are 5:30-6:30 p.m. the third Monday of each month, and Pitt County's are 10-11 a.m. the second Wednesday each month. Vidant will have different wellness topics each month, Pitt County will have hot topics, tips and support for diabetes management, including cooking demonstrations. Call Vidant at 252-847-5590 or email susan.houston@vidanthealth. Call the county at 252-902-2361 or email angie.watson@pittcountync.gov.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is now open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Winterville seniors
The Winterville Senior Citizens Club is providing members with fresh vegetables and fruits every Tuesday. The distribution aims to help the vulnerable population stay healthy during this time. Call Beatrice Henderson at 814-9012 for information.
FreeCycle Fridays
Pitt County Solid Waste & Recycling offers a FreeCycle Fridays program that takes items discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station and posts them to the Freecycle Fridays photo album on the @PittCountyNC Facebook page every Friday at noon. The items can be claimed by members of the public and picked up for free. To learn more visit www.pittcountync.gov/freecycle.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767.
Animal adoptions
- The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Drive, is now open by appointment only from 1-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit hsecarolina.org or email HSECgeneral@gmail.com for an adoption application, which must be approved before an appointment is scheduled. Call 413-7247.
- Pitt County Animal Services, 4550 County Home Road, is open weekdays by appointment only to help prevent spread of the coronavirus. Call 902-1725. Visit petango.com/pittshelter to view animals available for adoption.
Winterville Museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society, 2543 Church St., opens the Winterville Museum from 3-5 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month. Located in the Cox-Ange House, the museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Guests are requested to wear a mask while touring the museum. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660 for more information or to schedule private or group tours.