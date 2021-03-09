Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Winterville museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society, 2543 Church St., opens the Winterville Museum from 3-5 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month. Located in the Cox-Ange House, the museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Guests are requested to wear a mask while touring the museum. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660 for more information or to schedule private or group tours.
Greene GOP
The Greene County Republican Convention will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Rouse's Restaurant, 34 Perry Drive, Snow Hill. Email ssparks747@aol.com for information.
Ancient artifacts
The Pitt County Historical Society will sponsor a public webinar 7-8:30 p.m. March 17. Randy Daniel, chair of the ECU Department of Anthropology, will speak on ancient artifact remains from indigenous populations in Pitt County. Daniel's talk is based on his new book, "Time, Typology and Point Traditions in North Carolina: Formative Cultures Reconsidered." Charlie Ewen, professor of anthropology at ECU, will introduce Daniel. Two local collectors, Kelly Darden and Bob Forbes, also will participate. Registration is available through the "Events" at pittcountyhistoricalsociety.com.
Book signing fundraiser
Local author Diane Gray will sign her book "Faith, Hope and Perseverance" to raise funds for The Center for Family Violence Prevention from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 27 at My Sister’s Closet, 329 E. Arlington Blvd. Gray's book is about her 50-year journey to finding her biological family after 50 years of searching. The center operates a shelter and services to break the cycle of domestic violence while enhancing self-sufficiency and promoting healthy family relationships. In 2020, it helped more than 1,000 victims or domestic violence. My Sister’s Closet is an upscale resale boutique that features gently used ladies' clothing and accessories.
Prevent diabetes
The Southeast Diabetes Faith Initiative — The Balm in Gilead will host 16 weekly type 2 diabetes prevention sessions beginning March 26. Register by Friday to learn skills to lose weight, be more active and manage stress. Call 252-714-7454 or email diabest7@yahoo.com for more information.
Manage diabetes
Vidant Medical Center and the Pitt County Health Department are offering free virtual support groups for those needing help living with diabetes. Vidant's sessions are 5:30-6:30 p.m. the third Monday of each month, and Pitt County's are 10-11 a.m. the second Wednesday each month. Vidant will have different wellness topics each month, Pitt County will have hot topics, tips and support for diabetes management, including cooking demonstrations. Call Vidant at 252-847-5590 or email susan.houston@vidanthealth. Call the county at 252-902-2361 or email angie.watson@pittcountync.gov.
ECU Playhouse
ECU’s Loessin Playhouse will begin its spring season in March with “Songs for a New World,” by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown. Virtual performances of the musical will be streamed at 7:30 p.m. on March 12-13 and 2 p.m. on March 14. Tickets are $10 for the general public and $5 for students Tickets to all virtual Loessin Playhouse performances, which include Spring Dance 2021 and “Lysistrata,” are available for $24. Visit theatredance.ecu.edu/current-season or call 328-6829 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.
Tar Heel Girls State
The Greenville American Legion Auxiliary Unit 39 is calling for junior class girls to participate in the virtual Tar Heel Girls State Program. Delegates must be a junior between 16-18, ranked in the top third of their class or have an unweighted 3.0 GPA or equivalent. Greenville Unit 39 will pay registration fees for girls they select. Contact the Pitt County chairperson at (402) 690-1129 by March 15.
Protect children
The TEDI BEAR Children's Advocacy Center of ECU's Brody School of Medicine will offer a free Stewards of Children class on child sexual abuse prevention, recognition and response from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday and on several upcoming dates. Visit ecu.edu/tedibear and click on the training section to register or learn more.
Oratorical contest
The Optimist Club of Greenville is accepting applications for its annual Oratorical Contest for stundents younger than 19 as of Oct. 1. Applications, a copy of birth certificates and typewritten speeches are due by noon on Friday. Visit www.greenvilleoptimists.org or email entries@greenvilleoptimists for applications and more information.
Energy assistance
Households can apply for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program at www.epass.nc.gov through March 31. Applicants also may call the county Department of Social Services to apply by phone or print a paper application from www.epass.nc.gov to mail, fax or drop off at DSS. The seasonal program provides a one-time vendor payment to help eligible households pay their heating bills. Visit www.ncdhhs.gov/assistance/low-income-services/low-income-energy-assistance for information.
Crisis intervention
Households can apply for the Crisis Intervention Program online at www.epass.nc.gov through June 30. Applicants also may call the county Department of Social Services to apply by phone or print a paper application from www.epass.nc.gov to mail, fax or drop off at DSS. The year-round program assists individuals and families who are experiencing a heating or cooling related crisis. A household is considered in crisis if it is experiencing or is in danger of experiencing a life-threatening or health-related emergency and assistance is not available from another source. CIP applications will be accepted until June 30 or until funds are exhausted. Visit www.ncdhhs.gov/assistance/low-income-services/crisis-intervention-program.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays only through April. Summer hours will resume in May.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
- Should I Stay or Should I Go: A Workshop for Housing as We Age, 3-4 p.m. Monday, March 15.
- Interested in volunteering to deliver meals to home-bound older adults in our community? Volunteer training is 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 16.
- Hearing screenings, 10 a.m.-noon, Wednesday, March 17.
- Gardening: Dig It! — A Gardener’s Guide to Soil Testing, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, March 17.
- Physical therapy screenings, 10-11:30 a.m., Thursday, March 18.
- Blood pressure screenings, 10 a.m.-noon, Tuesday, March 23.
- Quilt Prep: Rotary Cutting 101, 10 a.m.-noon, Wednesday, March 24, Cost is $15.
- Jewelry class, 2-4 p.m. March 24. Cost is $5.
- Travel to Pennsylvania Dutch Country! April 20-22. Sight and Sound Theater, Amish Farmer’s Market, Hershey’s Chocolate World and much much more! $419/per person double occupancy. Only a few seats available. Call today.
COVID testing
Vidant Health offers COVID-19 testing at the corner of Stantonsburg Road and Wellness Drive from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday amd from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Insurance information will be collected from those who have it for CARES Act documentation, and visitors must have a photo ID. Results are expected within 24 hours. CVS and Walgreens pharmacies also offer no-cost testing by appointment. Pitt County Health Department is not offering mass community clinics at this time. To find other options visit https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place.
Winterville seniors
The Winterville Senior Citizens Club is providing members with fresh vegetables and fruits every Tuesday. The distribution aims to help the vulnerable population stay healthy during this time. Call Beatrice Henderson at 814-9012 for information.
FreeCycle Fridays
Pitt County Solid Waste & Recycling offers a FreeCycle Fridays program that takes items discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station and posts them to the Freecycle Fridays photo album on the @PittCountyNC Facebook page every Friday at noon. The items can be claimed by members of the public and picked up for free. To learn more visit www.pittcountync.gov/freecycle.
Catholic charities
Catholic Charities operate a food bank in Greenville along with disaster services, immigration services and services in support of the family. The pantry is located at, 2780-B Dickinson Ave., 252-355-5111. Visit www.CatholicCharitiesRaleigh.org for more information.
Animal adoptions
- The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Drive, is now open by appointment only from 1-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit hsecarolina.org or email HSECgeneral@gmail.com for an adoption application, which must be approved before an appointment is scheduled. Call 413-7247.
- Pitt County Animal Services, 4550 County Home Road, is open weekdays by appointment only to help prevent spread of the coronavirus. Call 902-1725. Visit petango.com/pittshelter to view animals available for adoption.