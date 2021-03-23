Email announcements to community@reflector.com for inclusion in The Standard and The Daily Reflector.
Library scavenger hunt
The Greene County Library, 229 Kingold Blvd., Suite G, Snow Hill, will host an Easter scavenger hunt all day on Thursday, April 1, and Saturday, April 3. All participants will be given a “hunt sheet” that when completed will grant them an Easter goodie bag containing treats, a DIY craft and Easter coloring sheets.
Gardening class
The Greene County Library, 229 Kingold Blvd., Suite G, Snow Hill, is hosting a vegetable and fruit gardening class from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, April 10, 17 and 24. Josie Walker from Common Ground of ENC will lead the three-part series on how to properly begin vegetable and fruit gardening. She will provide a presentation and allow her guests to have hands-on experience with planting pots. The classes are available via Zoom with the following meeting info. April 10: ID 93207837650, passcode 550015; April 17: ID 97096611214, passcode: 690701; April 24: ID 96015106209, passcode: 182204.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum in the old Dixon Medical Building on Second Street will be open 2-5 p.m. every fourth Sunday beginning March 28. Exhibits include a doll and dollhouse display and rooms dedicated to education history, area military involvement, medical service history and a nod to tobacco farming. An homage to barbecue history soon is underway. There is no admission fee, but donations are welcomed and go toward the expansion of future exhibits. Call 746-4209 or visit www.aydenhistoricalandartssociety.com.
Winterville Mesuem
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society, 2543 Church St., opens the Winterville Museum from 3-5 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month. Located in the Cox-Ange House, the museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Guests are requested to wear a mask while touring the museum. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660 for more information or to schedule private or group tours.
Book signing fundraiser
Local author Diane Gray will sign her book Faith, Hope and Perseverance to raise funds for The Center for Family Violence Prevention from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, at My Sister’s Closet, 329 E. Arlington Blvd. Gray's book is about her 50-year journey to finding her biological family after 50 years of searching. The Center for Family Violence Prevention operates a shelter and services to break the cycle of domestic violence while enhancing self-sufficiency and promoting healthy family relationships. In 2020, the center provided services to more than 1,000 victims or domestic violence. My Sister’s Closet is an upscale resale boutique that features gently used ladies' clothing and accessories.
Manage diabetes
Vidant Medical Center and the Pitt County Health Department are offering free virtual support groups for those needing help living with diabetes. Vidant's sessions are 5:30-6:30 p.m. the third Monday of each month, and Pitt County's are 10-11 a.m. the second Wednesday each month. Vidant will have different wellness topics each month, Pitt County will have hot topics, tips and support for diabetes management, including cooking demonstrations. Call Vidant at 252-847-5590 or email susan.houston@vidanthealth. Call the county at 252-902-2361 or email angie.watson@pittcountync.gov.
Energy assistance
Households can apply for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program at www.epass.nc.gov through March 31. Applicants also may call the county Department of Social Services to apply by phone or print a paper application from www.epass.nc.gov to mail, fax or drop off at DSS. The seasonal program provides a one-time vendor payment to help eligible households pay their heating bills. Visit www.ncdhhs.gov/assistance/low-income-services/low-income-energy-assistance for information.
Crisis intervention
Households can apply for the Crisis Intervention Program online at www.epass.nc.gov through June 30. Applicants also may call the county Department of Social Services to apply by phone or print a paper application from www.epass.nc.gov to mail, fax or drop off at DSS. The year-round program assists individuals and families who are experiencing a heating or cooling related crisis. A household is considered in crisis if it is experiencing or is in danger of experiencing a life-threatening or health-related emergency and assistance is not available from another source. CIP applications will be accepted until June 30 or until funds are exhausted. Visit www.ncdhhs.gov/assistance/low-income-services/crisis-intervention-program.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays only through April. Summer hours will resume in May.
COVID testing
Vidant Health offers COVID-19 testing at the corner of Stantonsburg Road and Wellness Drive from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday amd from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Insurance information will be collected from those who have it for CARES Act documentation, and visitors must have a photo ID. Results are expected within 24 hours. CVS and Walgreens pharmacies also offer no-cost testing by appointment. Pitt County Health Department is not offering mass community clinics at this time. To find other options visit https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place.
Winterville seniors
The Winterville Senior Citizens Club is providing members with fresh vegetables and fruits every Tuesday. The distribution aims to help the vulnerable population stay healthy during this time. Call Beatrice Henderson at 814-9012 for information.
Support Teachers
Support ENC Teachers, a social media effort designed to linking teachers with individuals and businesses that can help them supply their classrooms, is live on Facebook now. The effort is sponsored by Hardee, Massey & Blodgett law firm in Greenville so teachers can share their classroom wish lists by posting photos and requests, which now include personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer and other supplies to fight COVID-19. For more information and to donate, go to Facebook and search for Support ENC Teachers.
FreeCycle Fridays
Pitt County Solid Waste & Recycling offers a FreeCycle Fridays program that takes items discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station and posts them to the Freecycle Fridays photo album on the @PittCountyNC Facebook page every Friday at noon. The items can be claimed by members of the public and picked up for free. To learn more visit www.pittcountync.gov/freecycle.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767. Call to make appointments at blood drives coming up at the following locations:
- Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 131 Oakmont Drive, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., March 27
- Winterville Free Will Baptist Church, 489 Cooper St. 2:30-6:30 p.m., March 30.
- Barnes, Ebron, Taft Community Center, 120 Park Access Road, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m., March 31.
Animal adoptions
- The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Drive, is now open by appointment only from 1-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit hsecarolina.org or email HSECgeneral@gmail.com for an adoption application, which must be approved before an appointment is scheduled. Call 413-7247.
- Pitt County Animal Services, 4550 County Home Road, is open weekdays by appointment only to help prevent spread of the coronavirus. Call 902-1725. Visit petango.com/pittshelter to view animals available for adoption.