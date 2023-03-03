Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
‘Wizard of Oz’
The Farmville Community Arts Council will present “The Wizard of Oz” at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 4, with matinee performances at 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, March 4-5, at Paramount Theater, 3723 N. Main St., Farmville. Tickets are $20-$25 for adults and $10-$15 for ages 12 and younger, with discounts for FCAC members. Visit www.showtix4u.com/events/23142.
Used book sale
The Friends of Sheppard Memorial Library will hold the 32nd annual used book sale at the Greenville Convention Center through Sunday with thousands of hardbacks, children’s books, DVDs and more. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 4. Sunday, March 5, is $5 bag day from noon to 3:30 p.m. Visit sheppardlibrary.org for more information.
Arts in the Park
Grifton Arts in the Park will be held 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, at Contentnea Creek Overlook Park, 432 Creekshore Drive. The free event will feature live music, more than 20 arts and crafts vendors and food trucks.
Learn to Quilt Workshop
The Greenville Quilters Guild will hold a “Learn to Quilt Workshop” from 9-3 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Quilt Lizzy, 4260 S. Lee St., Ayden. Participants will be shown cutting, piecing, appliqueing, making the quilt sandwich, binding and hand and machine quilting. Students will make a block to take home. Basic sewing skills are recommended but not required. Machines and supplies will be provided. Participants need to bring their own lunch. Cost is $15, paid in advance. Class size is limited. To register, call 252-717-4279.
Pancakes & Sausage
The Shirley-Hill American Legion Post 94 in Snow Hill will host its annual Pancake and Sausage dinner from 5-7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 11. The cost is $8 for all you can it. The post is at 104 N. Harper St. at the intersection of Fourth Street.
Post 151 meeting
Farmville American Legion Post 151 meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at Farmville Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St. The next meeting is on March 13.
Renaissance Fair
The Eastern North Carolina Renaissance Fair will be held 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 22-Sunday, April 23, at the Lenoir County Fairgrounds, 401 Fairgrounds Road, Kinston. The outdoor family festival will features music, pageantry, jousting, food and drink, games, pirates, Vikings and more. Visit www.encrenfaire.com for details and ticket information.
The Peking Acrobats
The S. Rudolph Alexander Performing Arts Series will present the Peking Acrobats at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, at Wright Auditorium on ECUs main campus. The troupe has been entertaining audiences throughout the United States for more than 30 years and have had two six-week engagements on Broadway. With the Stars of the Shanghai Circus, they’ll perform trick-cycling, precision tumbling, juggling, somersaulting, and gymnastics. Tickets are $35. Visit artscomm.ecu.edu/alexander-series for more information.
Medicine Drop
Operation Medicine Drop will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, at ECU Health Wellness Center, 2610 Stantonsburg Road. Residents can dispose of old and unneeded medications to help protect children and the water supply. Safe Kids Pitt County, the Pitt County Coalition on Substance Use and the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office are sponsoring the event. Call Ellen Walston at 847-8532 for information.
Transplant fundraiser
Davis Grove Baptist Church, 938 Davis Grove Church Road, Snow Hill, will host a barbecued chicken plate fundraiser and spring fling from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 24, to support a double lung transplant for Donald Roberson. Cost is $10 for a half chicken and sides. The event will include children’s activities and an antique car and tractor show with cash prizes. Vendors are invited. Advance ticket are available through church members. Call Allan Harper at 290-1401 about plate sales, Josh Jones at 286-7391 about the car-tractor show. Vendors can call Renate Harper at 289-6309.
Easter Eggstravaganza
The Farmville Public Library and Town of Farmville will host the annual Easter Eggstravaganza from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, at 4340 W. Horne Ave. Activities will include Fuzzy the Cow, a bounce house, Encore the mini horse, pictures with the Easter Bunny and more. An egg hunt for exceptional children ages 1-9 begins at 11:45 a.m. An egg hunt for ages 1-3, 4-6, and 7-9, will be at noon. Food vendors will be on-site. All activities are free. Food must be purchased from vendors.
Winterville Museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society, 2543 Church St., opens the Winterville Museum from 3-5 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month. Located in the Cox-Ange House, the museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660 for more information or to schedule private or group tours.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum in the old Dixon Medical Building, 554 Second St., is now open from 10:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday of each week. The museum will continue to open 2-5 p.m. every fourth Sunday, (Feb. 26). Times can also be scheduled by appointment by calling 252-746-4209. As always, there is no admission fee, but donations are welcome.
Grifton Museum
The Historic Museum and Indian Village of Grifton, 437 Creekshore Drive, is open 1-5 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of each month. Appointments are also available by calling at 252-524-0190. Admission is always free. (Feb. 5, 19)
NAMI meetings
The National Alliance on Mental Illness in Pitt County holds an education and support meeting at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month in Room 209 at Covenant Church, 4015 Corey Road, for individuals who are experiencing a mental illness, family members who have a loved one with a mental illness, mental health professionals and concerned community members. Family support group meetings are at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of the month in Room 208. The group welcomes anyone age 18 or older who has a family member with a mental illness. Email namipittco@gmail.com or call 252-902-6264.
Ayden concert
Grammy Award-nominated country musician Rissi Palmer will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, March 10, in Doug Mitchell Auditorium, 4354 S. Lee St. Ayden, as part of Emerge Gallery and Art Center’s African American Music Series. The free concert is co-hosted by Ayden Historical and Arts Society. Visit www.emergegallery.com , call (252) 551-6947 or e-mail info@emergegallery.com for additional information.
GC Senior Center
The Greene County Senior Center, 104 Greenridge Road, Snow Hill, is holding the following free programs beginning in January. Call (252) 747-5436 for registration assistance and information.
Bingocize, 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Tai chi for arthritis/fall prevention, 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoons.
Tax preparation services for Greene County senior citizens: Feb 17 and March 17 by appointment.
Blood pressure and blood sugar checks offered by Greene County Health Care at 10:30 a.m. on the third Wednesday of each month.
Family caregiver support: Zoom support group meeting, 1 p.m. second Wednesday of each month; Family caregivers breakfast, 9 a.m. second Thursday of each month.
Needleworkers guild meeting 2 p.m. every Tuesday. Open to any type of needlework.
Electronic devices class 12:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. Classes cover basic computer skills; set up a new tablet, laptop or phone; email assistance; security concerns dealing with phone, computer, home; social media setup; internet browsing; downloading apps, texting, messaging and Zoom.
Flu Shots
The Greene County Department of Public Health is offering flu shots Monday through Friday by appointment. There are more appointment opportunities on Fridays. Shots are $30. A high-dose flu vaccine (indicated for use in persons 65 years of age and older) are available for $70. Cash, check, MasterCard, and VISA are accepted. If you receive Blue Cross Blue Shield North Carolina, North Carolina State Health Plan, Medicare or Medicaid, please bring your card with you. Call 747-8181 to schedule and appointment.
Soup Kitchens
The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen at 3492 S. Walnut St. in Farmville serves hot meals from noon until 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The kitchen relies on donations and volunteers. To volunteer or for more info, call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging announced the following classes and programs for January at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration is required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
{li class=”p1”}Zumba Gold, 10:30-11:15 a.m. every Tuesday and Saturday. Donation requested.{/li}{li class=”p1”}Yoga for Every Body, 11:15 a.m. to noon, Tuesday and Saturday. Donation requested.{/li}{li class=”p1”}Senior Fitness Class, 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. Cost is $1.{/li}{li class=”p1”}Cardio Dance 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Wednesdays. Cost is $4.{/li}
Chair Fitness Class, 10-11 a.m. Wednesdays. Cost is $1.
Soul Line Dancing, 11 a.m.-noon Mondays and Wednesdays. Cost is $4.
Identity Theft: Don’t Be a Victim, 2-3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6.
Road to Resources: Resources for the Hard of Hearing, 2-3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20.
Healthy Aging Station Rotation, 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Jewelry Class: 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22. Cost is $5.
Advance Care Planning Class, 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, March 8. Picture identification required to complete documents.
Spring Gardening Class, 2-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8. Class is free, but seating is limited.
Living a Healthy Life With Chronic Conditions, 9-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, March 14-April 18.
Beginner Wood Carving, 1:30-3 p.m. Thursdays, March 16-April 20. Cost is $40 and includes all supplies.
The Council on Aging is accepting vendor applications for the 2023 Spring Fest. Applications are available by requesting at cshimer@pittcoa.com.