Greene Early College students participated in the national observance of Assisted Living Month in September by raising funds and purchasing bingo prizes for residents at Brookdale Senior Living Center in Goldsboro.

Established by the National Center for Assisted Living in 1995, National Assisted Living Week provides an opportunity for residents, their loved ones, staff, volunteers and surrounding communities to recognize the role of assisted living in caring for America’s seniors and individuals with disabilities, according to a news release from the school.

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.