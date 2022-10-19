...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 will
result in frost formation. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 31 possible.
* WHERE...Martin, Pitt, Washington, Greene, Beaufort, Duplin,
Lenoir, Jones, Northern Craven and Inland Onslow Counties.
* WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, until 9 AM EDT this morning.
For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through Thursday
morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Weather Alert
...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 will
result in frost formation. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 31 possible.
* WHERE...Martin, Pitt, Washington, Greene, Beaufort, Duplin,
Lenoir, Jones, Northern Craven and Inland Onslow Counties.
* WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, until 9 AM EDT this morning.
For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through Thursday
morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
1 of 2
Maryam Mendoza, Selena Mendoza, Joanna Mendoza, Josh Edwards, Jasmin Rivera, Ivana Badillo and Ruby Maldonado were among Greene Early College students who purchased bingo prizes for residents at Brookdale Senior Living Center in Goldsboro. Other students included Nidia Acevedo, Kailani Bowles and Uriah Thompson.
Maryam Mendoza, Selena Mendoza, Joanna Mendoza, Josh Edwards, Jasmin Rivera, Ivana Badillo and Ruby Maldonado were among Greene Early College students who purchased bingo prizes for residents at Brookdale Senior Living Center in Goldsboro. Other students included Nidia Acevedo, Kailani Bowles and Uriah Thompson.
Contributed photos
The students purchased more than 100 prizes for bingo games to be awarded to residents at the center.
Greene Early College students participated in the national observance of Assisted Living Month in September by raising funds and purchasing bingo prizes for residents at Brookdale Senior Living Center in Goldsboro.
Established by the National Center for Assisted Living in 1995, National Assisted Living Week provides an opportunity for residents, their loved ones, staff, volunteers and surrounding communities to recognize the role of assisted living in caring for America’s seniors and individuals with disabilities, according to a news release from the school.
The annual observance encourages assisted living communities around the country to offer a variety of events and activities to celebrate the individuals they serve, as well as to help educate members of the public about this distinctive aspect of long-term care, the release said. This year’s theme was “Joyful Moments.”
To honor a GEC’s staff member whose parent is a resident in a retirement center and also a retired school employee, the students participated in a drive called Happiness is Yelling, “Bingo!”
Students purchased more than 100 thoughtfully selected bingo prizes to celebrate Assisted Living Month and to bring a little joy to the residents at Brookdale Senior Living, the release said.
The prizes will add happiness and good cheer to this “Joyful Moment” for the residents of Brookdale, the release said.
Looking ahead to the holiday season, GEC students will have another community service opportunity to spread Christmas cheer for the residents in the school’s next project: “It’s Beginning to Look A lot Like Christmas.”