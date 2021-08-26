A program that allows people to support teachers by purchasing items on their wish lists is kicking off its second year.
Support ENC Teachers is sponsored by Hardee, Massey & Blodgett, a personal injury law firm in Greenville. The firm has updated the Support ENC Teachers Facebook page so teachers can add their 2021-22 Amazon wish lists.
The firm created the page in August 2020 as a way to provide teachers with a centralized place to share their classroom wish lists for the school year. The firm hoped to encourage individuals and local businesses to support teachers by shopping for and donating needed items.
“Obviously, we hoped the program would be successful but we weren’t sure what to expect in our first year,” said Kyle Blodgett, partner at Hardee, Massey & Blodgett. “We are pleased to say that the program exceeded our expectations by raising over $10,000 for teacher school supplies during the 2020-21 school year.”
People can support local teachers by purchasing one or multiple items from the wish lists, and they can shop for more than one teacher at a time.
Individuals also can support the program by liking and sharing the Facebook page to help spread the word.
This is a great way to ensure teachers have the appropriate supplies to educate students and provide children with classrooms filled with the proper educational tools, Blodgett said.
Teachers who want to participate go to the Facebook page, click on photos, and select the Pitt County album. They then select the album that corresponds with their last name.
In the comments, they can add a photo, fun facts and a link to their Amazon wish list. Members of the community can go to the albums, find specific teachers’ lists, make purchases, and have them shipped directly to the teacher.
This program helps teachers through the donations from the community and from the law firm.
“We look forward to continuing this program during the 2021-22 school year with a new goal of $20,000,” said Brack Massey, partner at the law firm. “We hope by doing this we continue to show our appreciation and support to local teachers and students.”
The firm will host drawings every two-three weeks via Facebook Live, with hopes of the first drawing taking place in the next week or two. Last year Greenville Nissan sponsored several classroom drawings, and the firm is looking for other businesses interested in partnering with it this year.