FARMVILLE — Youth Services librarian Heather Harden has been named interim director of the Farmville Public Library following the resignation of David Miller.
Miller, who said in his letter of resignation that he was leaving to pursue other passions, ended his tenure with the library on June 30 after nine years. Harden assumed the role of interim director on July 1.
Harden has worked in public libraries since 2003, when she began her career as a youth services coordinator at Martin Memorial Library in Williamston.
A desire to shape library services to reach more people spurred her to continue her education, and she left the position in 2014 to pursue a professional degree. She graduated in 2017 with a master of library science from East Carolina University.
Harden has been employed with the Farmville Public Library since May 2019, where she began as an adult services librarian assistant and NC Cardinal resources sharing coordinator.
Harden relocated to Farmville to become a part of the community. In Oct. 2020, she was promoted to youth services librarian.
Harden said she strives to provide services and programs that serve everyone’s needs.
“Libraries are about serving people and meeting the needs of our community,” she said. “Libraries are not just a place for people who like to read for pleasure. We are a living part of the community. We assist people with vital services every day.
“Our staff offers one-on-one assistance to people learning computer and technology skills and offers group computer classes,” Harden said. “The library provides internet and computer access so people can apply for jobs or work on assignments for virtual learning or college classes, and a variety of other services likes a free notary, printing and scanning, as well as private meeting rooms to study or meet with others.
“We want people to think of the library instead of just asking Google or Siri,” she said. “You can visit or contact the library to ask our trained and experienced staff, who know your community and who can connect you with not only information, but resources.”
Knowing the benefits the library provides, Harden encourages everyone to visit.
“Our slogan since we entered the new library is ‘Welcome to your library.’ We want to show people we are a living part of the community and not a place that only houses books,” Harden said.
“Even if you have never been in the library before, we hope you come and check out our new building and learn about the library’s materials, programs, and services,” she said. “Our programs and services will grow and evolve based on the needs and desires of the community.”
As director, Harden is responsible for overseeing the library’s daily operations as well as its programs.
“As interim director my role is as a caretaker, making sure our staff has the resources they need to continue offering innovative programs and resources that our community enjoys and to continue offering the quality programs, materials, and resources that our community has come to rely on,” Harden said. “Our staff has passion and creativity and I’m proud to work with a staff that truly cares about helping and serving everyone in our community.”
Harden hopes to continue to provide programs that are beneficial, informational and fun.
“When we say ‘Welcome to your library, it’s also about letting our community be a part of the library,” she said. “Whether that’s borrowing materials like items from the library of things, which includes exercise, cooking, and camping equipment, participating in a children’s, teen, or adult program, learning from each other during programs like the Spice Club, accessing digital resources like the Libby ebook app, or meeting library staff at an outreach event-like the StoryWalk at Oliver Murphrey Park.”
Harden added that with the increased space in the program room and the new Maker Space, the library is hoping members of the community will volunteer to lead programs based on their knowledge, skills, and hobbies.
For example, a pasta making class, hosted by a Farmville resident Austin Nielsen is scheduled for August. Farmville native Kimberly Jones, owner of Contour Dance Academy, will teach a hip-hop dance class and yoga instructor Liza Hardy-Braz is leading a Hatha yoga series this month.
“We want to make connections with the people, so they feel this is their library. We want to know what programs they want to see and hear about book and materials to carry,” Harden said.
Harden also hopes to expand on the library’s potential to draw in people from throughout the region.
“We keep hearing from people we are a destination library,” she said. “We have people from Greenville, all over Pitt County and Wilson come to the library and to our programs. With this new building, I think the possibilities are endless to reach people.”
Harden said she is excited about the growth the library could bring to Farmville.
“When they come to the library, they area also discovering all the shops and businesses that make Farmville worth the drive. We want to be a part of the community and to help showcase all that Farmville has to offer.”
Miller was unavailable for comment on his departure. Farmville Commissioner Brenda Elks praised his work at the library.
“David has brought us so far and he was amazing. He will be truly missed at the library,” Elks said.
“We are thankful for David and his leadership in Farmville.”
Farmville Mayor John Moore added, “I want to wish David the best of luck. He guided us through a transition period. He is a great man and I wish him the best in his future endeavors.”
During his time with the Farmville Public Library, Miller worked to expand the library’s programs, resources and books. He also assisted in bringing the new library building to life.
“Through his leadership over the past nine years, Farmville Public Library has experienced tremendous growth, a resurgence in library support, has become a major asset to the community, and is often recognized throughout North Carolina due to its innovative programs and services,” said Town Manager David Hodgkins. “In addition to his focus on library service to the community, his vision of propelling Farmville forward allowed him to take on other roles and projects within the town government, often working collaboratively with town staff, commissioners, and community leaders.”
“I know that it was a difficult decision for David to make because of the support that he and the library continues to receive and I am sad to see him leave, but I understand that he has other passions that he wishes to explore that he would regret otherwise.”
In his resignation letter, Miller stated her was grateful for the opportunity to serve as library director.
“It has been an honor to serve the Farmville community over the past nine years and I will be forever grateful for the opportunity to do so,” he wrote.”I am extremely proud of the accomplishments the library has achieved during this time, which would not have been possible without a dedicated and supportive staff, as well as the unwavering support received from the town council, town manager, library board, Friends of the Library Board and a community that values library service.
“While I am thankful to have been a part of a community that supports and values library service, it is time for me — with the support of my family — to explore and strive to make a difference in other fields that I am passionate about,” the letter read.
“I am confident that the town will attract a wide array of qualified professional librarians eager to lead Farmville Public Library into the future, and I am excited to see the library continue to set the standard for exceptional library service. The Farmville community deserves nothing less.”