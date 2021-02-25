Hik's long history honored with Business of Month award

FARMVILLE — Celebrating its 34-year anniversary in Farmville, Hiks Fashions of New York was selected as February’s Business of the Month by the Farmville Chamber of Commerce.
The Business of the Month award replaces the chamber’s Merchant of the Month honor. The change allows the chamber to be more expansive with the award, including businesses that aren’t merchant-based and nonprofits, Chamber Executive Director Lorie Drake said.
Hiks Fashion was honored last week as being the second-longest operating business on Main Street.
“They have just been committed to Farmville and have helped bring people to downtown Main Street,” Drake said. “They have helped bring people from out of town and really helped support the downtown business district of Farmville as well as whole community itself.
“They have been active members of the community,” she said.
Hik’s opened Feb. 9, 1987. It is owned by husband and wife, Don and Sunida Vasnani.
“One of my friends had a business here,” Don said. “He wanted to move to a bigger city and he asked me if I wanted to come and open it. So I bought it from him. This was our first business.”
“It was good. We started small,” Sunida said. “We had a small store. We only had men’s clothing. Then we added children’s. Later on we added ladies’ and hair. Then when schools decided to do uniforms, we added school uniforms.”
At the time of its inception, Hik’s was one of seven clothings stores in Farmville, including Belk.
“When Belk moved to Greenville they asked us to move too,” Sunida said. “But we wanted to — our kids were young at that time — spend more time with our kids. I like the small community because they are a kind of close-knit community.”
Hik’s moved to the building it now occupies at 3753 S. Main St. following the closure of Cannon’s Clothing.
The store now specializes in men’s, women’s and childrens’ clothing and offers preacher’s robes, church clothing, shoes, school uniforms, hats and more.
The store also provides alterations and prides itself on its customer service.
“We are doing our best,” Sunida said.
The Vasnanis have expanded their business over the years and have a second location in Williamston. They also own a Subway sandwich shop and shopping center in Williamston.
Owning two fashion stores provides for better customer service, Sunida said.
“Since we have two stores, if we don’t have it here we can get it from our other store and get it to them the next day,” Sunida said.
Despite their expansion, the Vasnanis’ deep roots in Farmville have remained.
“You’ve anchored Main Street and helped to keep Main Street active and vibrant all these years,” Drake said. “That’s an amazing accomplishment. It’s awesome — an amazing, wonderful privilege that Farmville has had to have you all here.”
Farmville Chamber of Commerce board member Phillip Irvine said Hiks has been a strong business in Main Street and has supported the chamber for many years.
“We really appreciate their presence in Farmville,” Irvine said. “We really appreciate them bringing people to Farmville and for their support of the chamber.”
“That’s quite an accomplishment,” said Farmville Mayor John Moore. “And to see how the family has expanded into Martin County and how the family has expanded to have a son working at McDavid’s and having roots deep in Farmville means an awful lot. I thank you for choosing Farmville.”
The Vasnanis said they are thankful for all their customers and the support they have received through the years.
“I appreciate all our customers, neighbors and friends,” Sunida said.
Hik’s Fashion of New York is open 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information call 753-2046.