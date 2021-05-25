HOOKERTON — The Board of Commissioners has hired a new auditor after a delay in completing Hookerton’s 2019-20 audit caused a hold-up on the town’s Community Block Development Grant project .
CPA Andrew Harris has yet to complete the 2019-20 audit.
Due to the delay, the Local Government Commission has put a hold on the CBDG project, which seeks to replace water lines throughout town.
Town clerk April Vinson has spoken with both Harris and the commission about the issue. Harris expects the audit to be complete by the end of this week, according to Vinson.
This is not the first year the town has had a late audit, leading officials to seek a new auditor.
“We contacted 10 to 12 people. It’s hard to find someone. ” Vinson said, adding the town finally found two auditors who could do the work.
After comparing the two, commissioners elected to hire Nun Bradshall of Goldsboro due to the firm’s proximity and cost.
Early voting
Commissioners on Monday tabled a decision on whether to host early and one-stop voting.
Vinson said that Walstonburg has decided to not host early and one-stop voting for the upcoming municipal election.
Since the cost of early voting is shared between Walstonburg, Hookerton, Snow Hill and the Maury Sanitation Sewer District, Hookerton’s costs to participate in these voting options will increase, Vinson said.
Mayor Pro-tem Arthur Robinson and Commissioner Sandra Stocks both felt the town should host one-stop voting and said it was not fair to get rid of the additional voting option.
A decision was tabled until Vinson could reach out to Greene County Elections director Trey Cash about the increase in costs.
Mayor Robert Taylor also wanted to speak with the town of Snow Hill to determine officials’ plans for early voting.
Line relocation
Commissioners were informed about a possible need for water and sewer line relocation along William Hooker Road. The town was approved by the N.C. Department of Transportation to add a turn lane on the road near Hookerton Family Practice.
Though funded in the past, the project lost its backing, according to Taylor.
At a recent meeting with the DOT, Taylor brought the project up again and discovered the funding was removed because the town needs to move water and sewer lines located in that area.
The town was never informed of this, Taylor said, adding approximately $30,000 was spent to move electric lines for this project.
The town’s CBDG will allow for the water lines to be moved, Vinson said. The town is in the process of getting approved for a sanitation grant to allow for sewer line to be moved, she said.
A county water line also would need to be moved.
In other action:
- Commissioners amended the Hookerton Community Center rental agreement reducing the time allowed on the premises from 11 p.m. to 10 p.m. and added a noise and music cut-off time of 9 p.m.