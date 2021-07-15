HOOKERTON — The Hookerton Board of Commissioners approved zoning changes to conform with state guidelines at its June 28 and July 6 meetings.
On June 28, Bob Clark of Nfocus presented commissioners with the necessary changes to bring Hookerton’s zoning ordinances into accordance with state statues.
At the July 6 meeting, Clark presented the town with needed changes to its subdivision ordinance. The 23-year-old ordinance received minor updates, he said.
For both ordinances, the biggest change came with how certain aspects of zoning were defined. The changes also provided clarifications on the zoning processes.
Neither will cause any significant change in how the town proceeds with its zoning ordinance, Clark said.
Public hearings were held on the changes, with no comments received.
In other business, the board:
- Approved a budget of $250 to hold a pig-pickin lunch for the town’s volunteer fire department. The lunch will serve as a congratulations and as a thank you for the department’s hard work in the town.
The Hookerton Volunteer Fire Department recently underwent its Office of the State Fire Marshal rating and maintained its current rating of five. The rating scale offers scores from one to 10 with, one being the highest.
- Approved a $150 bronze sponsorship for the Lenoir Community College Golf Classic.
- At the July 6 meeting, commissioners approved leasing of storage space for some of the town’s equipment. The $1,000 lease will be for five months and will give staff an opportunity to store more equipment out of the rain until a permanent solution can be found.