HOOKERTON — Planning for the town’s updated park progressed at the Sept. 7 meeting of the Hookerton Board of Commissioners.
The park, funded by a North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant, will be updated with new playground equipment which will be handicapped accessible.
It will also feature an updated basketball court, a new pickle ball court, an ADA compliant picnic shelter and bathrooms.
Commissioners discussed the need to build a fence between the parking area and soon-to-be playground area, as well as the need for parking stoppers in the parking lot.
Currently, the area between the parking lot and playground is open allowing cars or trucks to drive and park wherever they like. Commissioners decided a fence would be needed to help keep cars off the grass in certain areas.
The town has received two quotes for the fencing and is anticipating a third quote.
Commissioners also agreed parking stops were needed for the parking lot, especially near the basketball and pickle ball court.
Mayor Pro-tem Arthur Robinson requested the stops not be installed until work at the playground was completed. This way, equipment trucks could operate as needed.
Signs for the playground also are awaiting approval while town officials seek a second bid. Signage will include park rules and operating hours, no smoking signs for certain sections of the park, restroom, pet waste signs and more.
Commissioners are hopeful the park will be completed in October.