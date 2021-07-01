Hookerton park underway

HOOKERTON — Work is underway to complete Hookerton Park, located at the town’s community center.
Work began on June 21 with crews removing the old basketball and tennis court fencing.
On June 23, workers began laying the asphalt needed for the 1,750 foot walking trails and parking lot. Workers also began to resurface the basketball court, tennis court and two pickleball courts.
Once complete, the park will include two large playground complexes.
One playground will include two straight slides and one curved slide, a rock bridge entrance and steps. The second set of equipment will include three slides, a rock climbing wall, monkey bars and stairs.
Town officials said they are excited to see the completion of the project, that will serve as Hookerton’s only playground with equipment.
This project has been 10 years in the making, according to Mayor Bobby Taylor.