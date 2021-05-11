HOOKERTON — A $1 increase for out-of-town Hookerton water and sewer customers is proposed in the town’s fiscal year 2021-22 budget.
Hookerton commissioners discussed the budget at their May 4 meeting, including the recommended increase.
The increase is needed to help address water and sewer issues that occur more often out of town than in town, according to Clerk April Vinson.
In-town customers will not be affected by the rate increase.
Hookerton also is looking at cost-saving measures including options for landscaping jobs.
Town staff is looking to see if it would be cheaper to hire an outside contractor to cut grass and maintain town-owned lots, or if the town would benefit more from having town employees take care of these tasks.