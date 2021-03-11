HOOKERTON — Town Hall’s security cameras will get an upgrade following a vote by the Hookerton Board of Commissioners at its March 2 meeting.
The upgrade will put the town’s DMV office in better compliance with the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles’ security standards.
Hookerton officials were alerted that they would need to upgrade the town’s camera systems after it was discovered the storage system was not large enough to preserve footage for the required amount of time.
To be compliant, the town must be able to store footage for at least 30 days.
The town received two estimates from Aaron Penny of Ardent Access of Greenville. One quote was for interior and exterior cameras, the second was for exterior cameras only.
Citing the need for greater visibility and larger storage capacity, commissioners opted to pursue both interior and exterior cameras. The cited difference in price was $6,500.
With this decision, the town will receive a total of 16 Hanwha Samsung cameras on the exterior and interior of the building.
“These are one of the highest-regarded cameras,” Penny said. “We have been very pleased with their robustness and clarity.”
The new system also provides the town with ease of use and video and live feeds can be see through a mobile app.
Alerts can also be established and used to notify staff if movement occurs after a particular time.
The system also has an integration feature, which allows the town to add more devices at other locations, such as the Community Center, in the future.
The town’s ability to have cameras at the center depends on the town’s connectivity, Penny said.
Commissioner Doris Jones asked if the town’s current system could be used at the community center until Hookerton is able to integrate the system.
Since the existing system does not store footage for a long duration, employees would have to check the camera on a weekly basis, Town Clerk April Vinson said.
In other business, the board:
- Heard from Kenneth Vandiford, owner of First Choice Automotive, about his business. Vanidford has more than 20 years of experience in mechanical repair and said he is looking forward to serving the Hookerton community’s automotive needs.
“We’re here to help you grow your business. If there is anything we can do to help you let us know,” Taylor said.
- Voted to inquire about a base rate for customers operating on three-phase electric systems from ElectriCities. Three-phase electrical systems are used for large businesses and manufacturers that require a large use of power.
Before proceeding with a rate increase, Mayor Robert Taylor suggested discussing the change with ElectriCities so that a proper rate could be established. Commissioners agreed and voted to proceed with the process.