HOOKERTON — The Hookerton Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to opt out of one-stop early voting following during its Monday meeting.
The decision came after officials learned that the Maury Sanitation Sewerage District intended to follow the town of Walstonburg in withdrawing from the voting option.
After the meeting, however, Greene County Election Director Trey CashMaury said the sanitation district learned it could not withdraw from early voting.
“Since they are a water district and not a town, their laws are different. They had to go back in,” Cash said, explaining that the state required thedistrict to participate in early voting.
As of Tuesday, Cash had submitted Hookerton’s intent of withdrawal form to the state. The town will need to wait for confirmation, Cash said.
Hookerton voters will only see three names on the municipal election ballot in November. Mayor Bobby Taylor and commissioners Catherine Carraway and Doris Jones are up for re-election. Each race is uncontested.
In other business, the board:
Approved a change in the town’s financial software. The current software will no longer be supported after December. Staff has already had to adjust means of tax collection and information gathering as the system is failing.
The newer system will be web-based and will be easy to switch, Town Clerk April Vinson said.
- Approved a resolution to apply for a distressed unit asset inventory grant. The grant is given to municipalities designated as distressed and assists with engineering studies for infrastructure in the town.
If awarded, the town plans to use the money for engineering studies of the town’s water and sewer infrastructure lines.