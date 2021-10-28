Horine receives Orange Heart

The Orange Heart Medal Foundation recently awarded an Orange Heart to Sylvia Horine of Snow Hill.
Horine accepted the medal in memory of her late husband Arlie Wycliffe Horine, who served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam 1967-68 and was exposed to Agent Orange.
The foundation is working to distribute medals to all Vietnam veterans who have been exposed as well as the families of veterans who have died.
The foundation focuses on raising awareness of Agent Orange, a chemical used during the war that has resulted in health-related problems for U.S. soldiers.
Agent Orange, a herbicide and defoliant chemical, was widely used by the U.S. military during the Vietnam War as part of a herbicidal warfare program known as “Operation Ranch Hand.”
The chemical agent was sprayed from helicopters and aircraft and used to destroy vegetation and crops depriving enemy guerrillas of food and cover.
As a dioxin, Agent Orange moves into human cells and attacks genes causing a number of serious illnesses that can lay dormant for 40 years.
Today there are 16 conditions associated with the effects of Agent Orange including several types of cancer, Parkinson’s disease, heart disease and diabetes.
Agent Orange also has been found to pass from generation to generation, causing adverse health effects.
For more information about the Orange Heart Medal Foundation or to receive a medal contact Robin Spence at gruntwifenc@gmail.com and visit orangeheartmedal.org.