Horine receives Orange Heart

Snow Hill, NC (28580)

Today

Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low near 60F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low near 60F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.