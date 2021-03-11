FARMVILLE — Residents of Farmville lined Wilson Street on Saturday celebrating two high school basketball teams that competed at the state level, one bringing home a championship and the other falling just short.
Farmville Central’s boys basketball team earned its third consecutive Class 2A state championship, outscoring Hendersonville 113-98.
Farmville Central’s girls’ attempt at winning a third state championship was denied by Shelby. The 77-62 loss was the only time this season the Jaguars haven’t triumphed.
Both the boys and girls teams were competing for the state title after being co-champions in 2020, when concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic forced the North Carolina High School Athletic Association to cancel pending games.
The boys team broke the state scoring record for a championship game, with its 113 points. The game marked the states’ most combined points scored in a championship , 211, and most points any team has scored and lost, 98.
Jag Terquavion Smith was named the NCHSAA MVP and Jah Short was named Most Outstanding Player.
“They played their hearts out. We’re so grateful they are such dedicated athletes,” said Farmville Central alumni Stephanie Cameron.
Farmville alumni Adrienne Turnage added, “We’re so proud. They definitely made the community proud.”
The Lady Jags also played an impressive game, community members said.
“I think they played their hearts out. We got to give credit to the other team. They played harder,” said Farmville Central Booster Club President Benny Rook.
Though not returning with the title, Lady Jag Jordan Joyner was named Farmville Central’s Most Outstanding Player by the NCHSAA.
“They are No. 2 in the state. That’s amazing. I am so very proud of Jordan. She is a team player and special young lady,” Elks said.
To show their pride for both teams’ efforts, the Farmville community, led by Elks, organized to show their support. Upon returning from their games, charter buses were met by the Farmville Police Department, Farmville EMS and Farmville and Bell Arthur fire departments and escorted through town to the waiting crowd of supporters on Wilson Street.
“We wanted to show them we really appreciate what they have done this year,” Rook said. “With everything going on, we really need to show support of our young kids. We think a lot of them. It takes a lot of courage to keep up with everything.”
“We need to recognize it’s a hard job to play sports and keep your grades up.”
Support began before the championship’s tip-off occurred, with the community sending the Jags off in style and comfort.
Together the community was able to raise more than $3,300 to pay for the charter buses used to transport the teams to and from the game.
Funds were raised within 24 hours of a request made by Elks on the Friends of Farmville Facebook page.
“It’s great. It makes me humbled. This community steps up and takes care of our young people,” Elks said.
“This is to let our young people know we support them and we want them to be the best for themselves. It’s important for them to know we support them.”
Alumni, students, family members and future Farmville Central athletes gathered to congratulate both teams on their success and show their pride.
“This is our home team. They worked so hard to get where they are right now,” said Farmville Middle School student Camryn Bunch, 11, of Bell Arthur.
Alumni Hunter Walters remembered the support he and his classmates received from the community when he attended Farmville Central. As a father of a high school student, he wanted to pay that support forward.
“When you live in a small town, it’s important to show support for all our kids and their successes,” Walter said.
The championship title and celebration were a great way to conclude the season, according to LaKeya Askew of Farmville.
Askew is the mother of Jag basketball player and senior Noah Outlaw III, whose time with the team concluded after Saturday’s game.
“It was an awesome game. They gave their best,” Askew said.
“I couldn’t even hold back the tears. I was so happy — not just for him but for the other guys.”